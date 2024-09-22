The job market for the arts is bleak. The UI is trying to help.

Arts industries can be hard to break into for students. The Englert Theatre hosted an event with the help of FilmScene and SCOPE — a student-led organization that brings concerts and entertainment to Iowa City — to assist students who are interested in the arts industry.

This panel series was separated into three parts, beginning with a film panel hosted at Fix! Coffee. Public Space One will host a fashion panel on Oct. 10, and a music panel will be held at the Englert on Nov. 14.

Samar Mohammed is the Community Outreach Director for SCOPE. Interested in the music and fashion industries, she felt these panels would be very helpful for her fellow students who are interested in these worlds.

“I think hearing personal experiences from people who have worked within these industries is extremely valuable. Especially for undergraduates or younger individuals who don’t know where to start, it’s a great opportunity to learn how to navigate the industry,” Mohammed said.

Getting started in any form of work is difficult, especially in competitive industries such as the film world. Jonah Lively, a cinema major at the University of Iowa, knows this well and has his reservations about his work after college.

“I feel somewhat apprehensive about entering the American film scene as the university itself does not necessarily have the most industry connections when compared to others, at least in the area of film production,” Lively said.

However, with resources such as these panels, the UI is looking to develop more ways to help students. So, while students like Lively may feel apprehensive, panels like these aim to give them more hope.

“I am excited at the prospect of [coming up] within a developing field. With a changing industry comes a somewhat greater opportunity to take different avenues and pathways into the industry,” added Lively.

While the arts can be a relentless industry, it also comes with some unique benefits other jobs cannot give.

“I think going into the arts, specifically music, has opened my eyes to understanding humans. It has given a voice to countless cultures and peoples,” John Haus, a sophomore music education major and member of the Hawkeye Marching Band, said. “Sure, you might learn how to be more personable and how to understand market trends through a business degree, but only the arts can show you what it means to be human and to interact or collaborate with others.”

With events such as these film panels, students can gain a lot of knowledge about their respective majors and future fields.

“The best way to get involved is right here in our community. Join student organizations, look for local opportunities to gain experience, and make connections with people who have similar interests,” Mohammed said.

Between getting involved on campus and the great classes that the UI offers in the arts, students have opportunities to come away from school prepared for the future.

“I think that the best part about studying film has been exposing me to more films, exposing me to the rhetoric and theoretical language surrounding film, as well as developing a love for writing about and writing films myself,” Lively said.

With more events like this coming up in Iowa City, there are many ways to get involved for students interested in the arts.

“I used to think I had to get a degree in music business before being able to work in the music industry, but it’s much more accessible than people would think. If you want to work in the arts, there are people here who want to help you make that happen. Just get involved,” Mohammed said.