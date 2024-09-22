Photos: Iowa football vs. Minnesota

The Hawkeyes reclaimed the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after defeating the Golden Gophers 31-14 on Saturday.

Iowa led in rushing yards, total yards, and time of possession. Iowa had 272 rushing yards, 334 total yards, and 31:43 minutes of possession. Minnesota had 79 rushing yards, 288 total yards, and 28:17 minutes of possession.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson had 206 of Iowa’s 272 rushing yards.

The Gophers led in passing yards with 209 yards to Iowa’s 62, and turnovers with 2 to Iowa’s 0.

After the battle for Floyd of Rosedale Iowa and Minnesota’s records sit at 3-1, and 2-2 respectively.

After a bye week, the Hawkeyes will take on Ohio State, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.