Caitlin Clark crowned WNBA Rookie of the Year by Associated Press

Iowa alum and basketball sensation Caitlin Clark was named the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press on Sunday following an astounding first professional season for the Indiana Fever.

The Iowa native gained national approval and recognition through four years on the Hawkeye women’s squad, leading Iowa to back-to-back national championship appearances. While falling short in the final both times, first to LSU and then to South Carolina, Clark elevated herself to star status.

Early on Sunday, the Associated Press announced Caitlin Clark as the WNBA Rookie of the Year, the Fever now heading into postseason play against the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs.

“This recognition wouldn’t be possible without an incredible group of teammates and coaches,” Clark told the Associated Press. “We are looking forward to continuing an exciting regular season in the postseason.”

Clark’s rookie season so far includes an average of 19.2 points per game for seventh in the league as well as a league-leading 8.4 assists per game and 3.0 threes made per game. She captured a handful of records too, including the first rookie and Fever player to log a triple-double. She was also named a WNBA All-Star.

Additionally, Clark was named to the AP All-WNBA First Team and AP All-Rookie Team. She finished the season ranked fourth in MVP voting, which ultimately went to Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson.