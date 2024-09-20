Skip to Content
DITV: DVIP Opens New Shelter
The Domestic Violence Intervention Program in Iowa City hosted a ribbon cutting for a new shelter and celebrated their 45th anniversary.
Jordan Tovar
,
DITV Digital Liaison
September 20, 2024
