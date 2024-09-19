Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Minnesota

The Iowa football team will open up its Big Ten schedule with a road matchup against Minnesota in the Twin Cities on Saturday night. The nationally broadcast contest will be one of revenge for the Hawkeyes, who are looking to reclaim the coveted Floyd of Rosedale trophy after the Gophers took it back to Minneapolis last year in controversial fashion. Prior to the infamous “invalid fair catch” game, Iowa was victorious in the last eight matchups. The Hawkeyes trail in the all-time series, 63-52-2.

This contest will be a battle between the ground games, as Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson is set to duel his Minnesota counterpart Darius Taylor, each of whom is averaging at least seven yards per carry in 2024.

Matchup: Iowa (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota (2-1. 0-0 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 6:30 p.m. (6:34 p.m. kickoff)

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Weather: 72 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: NBC

Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting info: Line: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 35.5