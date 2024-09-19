One-on-one with Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen

The Daily Iowan: There’s been some discussions on you and your emergence as a prospect. What do you have to say to those who are expecting some value this year?

Kaden Wetjen: Well, hopefully, I do something good this year. I had a little breakthrough last year, but [I’ll] hopefully try to explode this year and really play together — not just me but the offense as a whole. So hopefully we can explode.

What do you see from [offensive coordinator Tim Lester] that excites you most about the game plan that he’s putting together?

Oh, for sure. About him, I would say … he loves throwing the ball deep as well. And he’s just — I love him as a guy, as a person. So all the motions and just the whole scheme that he brought, I think it’s going to be really good for our offense. And I think our personnel fit in well.

Have you played the NCAA College Football video game?

Yeah. I have gotten destroyed. I’ve gotten beaten every time. I think I’ve only won when I play with Oregon. But other than that, all my buddies even beat me, and it’s been rough so far — rough start to the game.

If you were in the jungle, could be any animal what would you be?

A jaguar, man. Stealth. I just pop out of nowhere and get you. I feel like that’d be my biggest fear.

What’s one food that you don’t like that everyone else seems to like — or drink?

Oatmeal. I do not like oatmeal. Everybody else — they’ve got a bowl of oatmeal in the morning. I can’t even look at it or smell it, otherwise I’m going to puke. So I feel like that’s the main thing. I just remember throwing it up when I was younger

Carpet floors or wood floors in your home?

Wood.

What’s the most important part of an outfit?

Me personally, I like the shoes, man.

Best NFL player in the league right now?

Tyreek Hill. I kind of play my game as Tyreek Hill.