One-on-one with Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen

The Daily Iowan Pregame Reporter Chris Meglio talked with Wetjen about his thoughts on oatmeal, the new NCAA football video game, and the new-look Hawkeye offense.
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor
September 19, 2024
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa wide reciever Kaden Wetjen returns a punt during a football game between Iowa and Troy at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Wetjen returned two punts during the game.

The Daily Iowan: There’s been some discussions on you and your emergence as a prospect. What do you have to say to those who are expecting some value this year?

Kaden Wetjen: Well, hopefully, I do something good this year. I had a little breakthrough last year, but [I’ll] hopefully try to explode this year and really play together — not just me but the offense as a whole. So hopefully we can explode.

What do you see from [offensive coordinator Tim Lester] that excites you most about the game plan that he’s putting together?

Oh, for sure. About him, I would say … he loves throwing the ball deep as well. And he’s just — I love him as a guy, as a person. So all the motions and just the whole scheme that he brought, I think it’s going to be really good for our offense. And I think our personnel fit in well.

Have you played the NCAA College Football video game? 

Yeah. I have gotten destroyed. I’ve gotten beaten every time. I think I’ve only won when I play with Oregon. But other than that, all my buddies even beat me, and it’s been rough so far — rough start to the game.

If you were in the jungle, could be any animal what would you be?

A jaguar, man. Stealth. I just pop out of nowhere and get you. I feel like that’d be my biggest fear.

What’s one food that you don’t like that everyone else seems to like — or drink?

Oatmeal. I do not like oatmeal. Everybody else — they’ve got a bowl of oatmeal in the morning. I can’t even look at it or smell it, otherwise I’m going to puke. So I feel like that’s the main thing. I just remember throwing it up when I was younger

Carpet floors or wood floors in your home? 

Wood.

What’s the most important part of an outfit?

Me personally, I like the shoes, man.

Best NFL player in the league right now?

Tyreek Hill. I kind of play my game as Tyreek Hill.

