The Daily Iowan

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s band of football writers picks a late of Week 4 college football games

Only one writer chose Illinois to upset Nebraska, but the vote was split between Tennessee and Oklahoma in their new-look SEC battle.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 19, 2024
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson scores a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Troy at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Trojans, 38-21.

Iowa @ Minnesota

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (11-7): Iowa – The Hawks like to steal trophies on the road. 

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (12-6): Iowa – But I think Minnesota will win.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (11-7):  Iowa – Hawkeyes get revenge after last season’s controversial finish. 

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (12-6):  Iowa – Weak Gophers. 

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (10-8): Iowa –  Might have to slip the refs $20. 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (10-8):  Iowa – Floyd comes back, which is fine because he’s a cool trophy.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (14-4):  Iowa – This won’t come down to a fair catch. Floyd returns to Iowa.

No. 11 USC @ No. 18 Michigan 

McGowan: USC – The combined tuition for both of these schools is more than our country’s debt. 

Votzmeyer: USC – Simpson College has the makings of a top-10 team.

Schultz: USC – Michigan’s offense looks abysmal through three games.

Meglio: USC – Michigan gave Sherrone Moore immunity because it sucks.

Reisetter: USC – Trojan horse infiltrates the Big House.

Bohnenkamp: Michigan – I only approve of the Big Ten expansion just for matchups like this.

Brummond: USC – What a way for USC to open Big Ten play.

No. 6 Tennessee @ No. 15 Oklahoma 

McGowan: Tennessee – I could live in the Sooner Schooner for a week, no problem. 

Votzmeyer: Tennessee – It’s not going to be an Oklahoma Smokeshow (see next game).

Schultz: Tennessee  – Nico Iamaleava is in line for a huge McDonald’s bag at the end of the year. 

Meglio: Oklahoma – Tennessee is a fraud. 

Reisetter: Tennessee – Quarterback Jackson Arnold can’t carry the Sooners this time. 

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma –  I only approve of SEC expansion just for matchups like this.

Brummond: Tennessee – I still have nightmares about last year’s Citrus Bowl.

No. 12 Utah @ No. 14 Oklahoma State  

McGowan: Oklahoma State – Does Mike Gundy now say, “I’m a senior citizen. I’m 57”?

Votzmeyer: Oklahoma State – Zach Bryan has some bangers but is overrated for sure.

Schultz: Oklahoma State – Pokes up. 

Meglio: Utah –  Can’t think of anything for Utah, it’s just lame.

Reisetter: Oklahoma State – Alan Bowman and Ollie Gordon are a dynamic duo. 

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma State  – I only approve of Big 12 expansion because … nah, I don’t care about the Big 12.

Brummond: Utah – The Utes might be the team to beat in the congested Big 12.

No. 24 Illinois @ No. 22 Nebraska 

McGowan: Illinois – Dick Butkus would destroy Will Compton. 

Votzmeyer: Nebraska –  How did these two teams get a number in front of their names?

Schultz: Nebraska – It hurts me to say this, but Nebraska might actually be good. 

Meglio: Nebraska –  Can’t root for the Illini, my cousin goes there.

Reisetter: Nebraska – Illinois wakes up and falls out of the rankings. 

Bohnenkamp: Nebraska – Such an early pivotal Big Ten West … never mind.

Brummond: Nebraska – The Huskers could be 7-0 before a clash with Ohio State.

Arizona State @ Texas Tech  

McGowan: Arizona State – Get Cam Skattebo on the all-time name team 

Votzmeyer:  Texas Tech – Shoutout Mac McClung.

Schultz: Arizona State – Still can’t believe this is a conference matchup. 

Meglio: Texas Tech – Never root against a Texas school in football. 

Reisetter: Texas Tech – Red Raiders keep their hat in the Big 12 race.

Bohnenkamp: Texas Tech – Big 12 expansion gave us this dog of a matchup.

Brummond: Texas Tech – The next Patrick Mahomes probably isn’t on the Red Raiders roster.

