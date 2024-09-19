On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s band of football writers picks a late of Week 4 college football games

Iowa @ Minnesota
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (11-7): Iowa – The Hawks like to steal trophies on the road.
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (12-6): Iowa – But I think Minnesota will win.
Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (11-7): Iowa – Hawkeyes get revenge after last season’s controversial finish.
Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (12-6): Iowa – Weak Gophers.
AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (10-8): Iowa – Might have to slip the refs $20.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (10-8): Iowa – Floyd comes back, which is fine because he’s a cool trophy.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (14-4): Iowa – This won’t come down to a fair catch. Floyd returns to Iowa.
No. 11 USC @ No. 18 Michigan
McGowan: USC – The combined tuition for both of these schools is more than our country’s debt.
Votzmeyer: USC – Simpson College has the makings of a top-10 team.
Schultz: USC – Michigan’s offense looks abysmal through three games.
Meglio: USC – Michigan gave Sherrone Moore immunity because it sucks.
Reisetter: USC – Trojan horse infiltrates the Big House.
Bohnenkamp: Michigan – I only approve of the Big Ten expansion just for matchups like this.
Brummond: USC – What a way for USC to open Big Ten play.
No. 6 Tennessee @ No. 15 Oklahoma
McGowan: Tennessee – I could live in the Sooner Schooner for a week, no problem.
Votzmeyer: Tennessee – It’s not going to be an Oklahoma Smokeshow (see next game).
Schultz: Tennessee – Nico Iamaleava is in line for a huge McDonald’s bag at the end of the year.
Meglio: Oklahoma – Tennessee is a fraud.
Reisetter: Tennessee – Quarterback Jackson Arnold can’t carry the Sooners this time.
Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma – I only approve of SEC expansion just for matchups like this.
Brummond: Tennessee – I still have nightmares about last year’s Citrus Bowl.
No. 12 Utah @ No. 14 Oklahoma State
McGowan: Oklahoma State – Does Mike Gundy now say, “I’m a senior citizen. I’m 57”?
Votzmeyer: Oklahoma State – Zach Bryan has some bangers but is overrated for sure.
Schultz: Oklahoma State – Pokes up.
Meglio: Utah – Can’t think of anything for Utah, it’s just lame.
Reisetter: Oklahoma State – Alan Bowman and Ollie Gordon are a dynamic duo.
Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma State – I only approve of Big 12 expansion because … nah, I don’t care about the Big 12.
Brummond: Utah – The Utes might be the team to beat in the congested Big 12.
No. 24 Illinois @ No. 22 Nebraska
McGowan: Illinois – Dick Butkus would destroy Will Compton.
Votzmeyer: Nebraska – How did these two teams get a number in front of their names?
Schultz: Nebraska – It hurts me to say this, but Nebraska might actually be good.
Meglio: Nebraska – Can’t root for the Illini, my cousin goes there.
Reisetter: Nebraska – Illinois wakes up and falls out of the rankings.
Bohnenkamp: Nebraska – Such an early pivotal Big Ten West … never mind.
Brummond: Nebraska – The Huskers could be 7-0 before a clash with Ohio State.
Arizona State @ Texas Tech
McGowan: Arizona State – Get Cam Skattebo on the all-time name team
Votzmeyer: Texas Tech – Shoutout Mac McClung.
Schultz: Arizona State – Still can’t believe this is a conference matchup.
Meglio: Texas Tech – Never root against a Texas school in football.
Reisetter: Texas Tech – Red Raiders keep their hat in the Big 12 race.
Bohnenkamp: Texas Tech – Big 12 expansion gave us this dog of a matchup.
Brummond: Texas Tech – The next Patrick Mahomes probably isn’t on the Red Raiders roster.