On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s band of football writers picks a late of Week 4 college football games

Iowa @ Minnesota

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (11-7): Iowa – The Hawks like to steal trophies on the road.

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (12-6): Iowa – But I think Minnesota will win.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (11-7): Iowa – Hawkeyes get revenge after last season’s controversial finish.

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (12-6): Iowa – Weak Gophers.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (10-8): Iowa – Might have to slip the refs $20.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (10-8): Iowa – Floyd comes back, which is fine because he’s a cool trophy.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (14-4): Iowa – This won’t come down to a fair catch. Floyd returns to Iowa.

No. 11 USC @ No. 18 Michigan

McGowan: USC – The combined tuition for both of these schools is more than our country’s debt.

Votzmeyer: USC – Simpson College has the makings of a top-10 team.

Schultz: USC – Michigan’s offense looks abysmal through three games.

Meglio: USC – Michigan gave Sherrone Moore immunity because it sucks.

Reisetter: USC – Trojan horse infiltrates the Big House.

Bohnenkamp: Michigan – I only approve of the Big Ten expansion just for matchups like this.

Brummond: USC – What a way for USC to open Big Ten play.

No. 6 Tennessee @ No. 15 Oklahoma

McGowan: Tennessee – I could live in the Sooner Schooner for a week, no problem.

Votzmeyer: Tennessee – It’s not going to be an Oklahoma Smokeshow (see next game).

Schultz: Tennessee – Nico Iamaleava is in line for a huge McDonald’s bag at the end of the year.

Meglio: Oklahoma – Tennessee is a fraud.

Reisetter: Tennessee – Quarterback Jackson Arnold can’t carry the Sooners this time.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma – I only approve of SEC expansion just for matchups like this.

Brummond: Tennessee – I still have nightmares about last year’s Citrus Bowl.

No. 12 Utah @ No. 14 Oklahoma State

McGowan: Oklahoma State – Does Mike Gundy now say, “I’m a senior citizen. I’m 57”?

Votzmeyer: Oklahoma State – Zach Bryan has some bangers but is overrated for sure.

Schultz: Oklahoma State – Pokes up.

Meglio: Utah – Can’t think of anything for Utah, it’s just lame.

Reisetter: Oklahoma State – Alan Bowman and Ollie Gordon are a dynamic duo.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma State – I only approve of Big 12 expansion because … nah, I don’t care about the Big 12.

Brummond: Utah – The Utes might be the team to beat in the congested Big 12.

No. 24 Illinois @ No. 22 Nebraska

McGowan: Illinois – Dick Butkus would destroy Will Compton.

Votzmeyer: Nebraska – How did these two teams get a number in front of their names?

Schultz: Nebraska – It hurts me to say this, but Nebraska might actually be good.

Meglio: Nebraska – Can’t root for the Illini, my cousin goes there.

Reisetter: Nebraska – Illinois wakes up and falls out of the rankings.

Bohnenkamp: Nebraska – Such an early pivotal Big Ten West … never mind.

Brummond: Nebraska – The Huskers could be 7-0 before a clash with Ohio State.

Arizona State @ Texas Tech

McGowan: Arizona State – Get Cam Skattebo on the all-time name team

Votzmeyer: Texas Tech – Shoutout Mac McClung.

Schultz: Arizona State – Still can’t believe this is a conference matchup.

Meglio: Texas Tech – Never root against a Texas school in football.

Reisetter: Texas Tech – Red Raiders keep their hat in the Big 12 race.

Bohnenkamp: Texas Tech – Big 12 expansion gave us this dog of a matchup.

Brummond: Texas Tech – The next Patrick Mahomes probably isn’t on the Red Raiders roster.