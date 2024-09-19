Iowa Teamsters endorse Kamala Harris, national union remains neutral

The Iowa Teamsters endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, breaking from the national union that decided to remain neutral after internal surveys showed the union’s members side with former President Donald Trump.

The national executive board decided to stay silent and not endorse either presidential candidate after internal polls showed that the union’s members preferred Trump over Harris on Wednesday.

The Teamsters national executive board decided not to endorse any candidate after finding few commitments on the union’s top issues.

“Our mission as union representatives is clear: to be honest and upfront, to be inclusive and, above all, to be transparent with our membership,” Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said in a news release Wednesday. “As the strongest and most democratic labor union in America, it was vital for our members to drive this endorsement process. Democrats, Republicans, and Independents proudly call our union home, and we have a duty to represent and respect every one of them.”

However, dozens of state Teamsters unions endorsed Harris following the announcement by the national executive board on Wednesday, including Iowa’s Local 238 based in Cedar Rapids.

“[Harris’] steadfast support for labor has been evident in every step she’s taken alongside President Biden, including their critical effort to save hundreds of thousands of Teamsters’ pensions, and their commitment to rebuild the National Labor Relations Board into an organization that consistently defends the rights of workers,” Jesse Case, Principal Officer of Teamsters Local 238, said in a news release on Wednesday evening. “We trust her leadership and vision to continue advancing the fight for working people from the White House.”