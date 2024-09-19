Five things to watch for in Iowa football’s trophy matchup against Minnesota

1. Passing game aggressiveness

The Hawkeyes will have their hands full against a Gopher secondary that tops the Big Ten in interceptions with seven and sits in second in passing yards allowed per game. First-year safety Kerry Brown snagged two picks against Nevada last week, earning him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. Brown is joined by seniors Ethan Robinson and Justin Walley at the cornerback spots.

Even though Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing attempts this season, Hawkeye quarterback Cade McNamara will have to get the ball downfield to keep the Gophers on their toes. This will prevent Minnesota from stacking the box against the run game. It will be interesting to see how Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester balances between the run and pass against a secondary that can manufacture turnovers.

2. Run game success

Kaleb Johnson has garnered plenty of attention this year as the nation’s leading rusher, including from Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck.

“He’s smooth,” Fleck said of Johnson at his press conference on Monday. “There’s a lot of times where it doesn’t look like he’s moving very fast but he’s running away from everybody. He runs behind his pads really well. He can play the speed game; he can play the power game. He’s got great balance and vision.”

However, the Hawkeye running back will be put to the test against Minnesota. The Gophers are coming off back-to-back shutouts – albeit against FCS Rhode Island and Nevada – and have shut down the Hawkeye ground game before. Last season, Iowa totaled just 11 yards rushing as Johnson managed 18 over six carries.

Minnesota linebacker Maverick Baranowski led his squad with five tackles in that game and sports a team-best 17 tackles this season. Joined by fellow linebacker Jack Henderson and 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive tackle Jalen Logan-Redding, Baranowski and the Gopher front won’t make things easy on the ground.

3. Defensive line havoc

Even though Minnesota boasts 2023 first-team All-Big Ten honoree in left tackle Aireontae Ersery, the Gophers offensive line has been futile so far this season, ranking 99th in the nation in terms of sacks allowed. Five of the Gophers’ seven conceded sacks stemmed from their season-opening loss to North Carolina, and Iowa has just as talented a defensive front as the Tar Heels.

The Hawkeyes are averaging three sacks per contest and feature four linemen – Ethan Hurkett, Aaron Graves, Max Llewellyn, and Brian Allen – with at least two sacks. I expect this group to continue their production in the Twin Cities.

4. Punting performance

While Iowa punter Rhys Dakin has garnered much preseason hype as the heir apparent to Hawkeye legend Tory Taylor, Dakin’s Minnesota counterpart has put up similar numbers so far this season. Gopher punter Mark Crawford, who hails from Perth, Australia, averages 44.7 yards per boot and has landed two of his nine attempts inside the 20. Dakin, a fellow Australian, is averaging 42 yards per attempt, planting 38.9 percent of his punts inside the 20.

In a game where points will be at a premium, field position means everything, so how Dakin and Crawford perform will be indicative of their respective squads’ success.

5. Big play prevention

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said what all Hawkeye fans were thinking in his postgame press conference following the Hawkeyes’ victory over Troy.

“We’re known for not giving up big plays,” he said. “We’re known for not doing that on special teams. All you can believe is what you see.”

Indeed, despite the Hawkeyes’ history of stout defensive play, the team has been plagued by big plays from the opposition – such as the two 60-plus yard touchdown catches and 77-yard punt return score from Trojan receiver Devonte Ross. Iowa made these incidents inconsequential against Troy, but the Hawkeyes can’t guarantee another 38 points against the Gophers.

One big play could determine who hoists the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy postgame, and the Hawkeyes can’t be on the losing side of it. Communication in the secondary needs to be top-notch.