Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 4 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Ohio State – It needs a bye week to prepare for Marshall? Come on. Oregon – The Ducks are in flight now. Break out the neon, folks. USC – Giving Reggie Bush his Heisman back had some good karma. Penn State – Nittany Lions think they’re the New York Yankees, but they’re more like the Mets. No titles since 1986. Nebraska – Run, hide, and log off social media. Big Red has finally arrived. Illinois – I really should’ve snuck into Memorial Stadium this summer. I could’ve found out how the Illini are this good. Michigan – It’s nationally ranked somehow, but last year’s title is losing its shine. Iowa – The Hawkeyes are averaging 32 points per game, but not many are happy. Rutgers – Tony Soprano would be glad to know New Jersey football is back. Indiana – Still hasn’t lost. My buddy Eric might finally go to a game. Wisconsin – Well, it kept it close for about a quarter, then got torched by a 17-year-old. Michigan State – Don’t go crazy after beating a school I didn’t know existed. Maryland – It runs the DMV after last week’s win against Virginia. No, no that DMV. Who would want to work there? Washington – The PAC-2 got its revenge last week, but then again, isn’t it all about money anyway? Minnesota – A mediocre football team can’t be contained by just one city. Purdue – I can see the football field from the roof of my friend’s frat house. You can see all ten fans in attendance. Northwestern – Thanks for beating Eastern Illinois. Panther alumni Tony Romo will thankfully have one less thing to say. UCLA – It’s just happy to be here, just like the Bruins’ head coach said.

Matchups

*All betting lines courtesy of ESPN BET as of Sept. 19*

Memorial Stadium: No. 24 Illinois (3-0, 0-0) @ No. 22 Nebraska (3-0, 0-0)

Lincoln, NE

Where/when to watch: Friday at 7 p.m. on FOX | Line: Nebraska -7.5 | O/U: 42.5

These two squads played on a Friday night last year and many joked it was just another high school game. Not this year, though. In the words of Michael Scott, “How the turn tables.”

Ohio Stadium: Marshall (1-1, 0-0) @ No. 3 Ohio State (2-0, 0-0)

Columbus, OH

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Ohio State -39.5 | O/U: 52.5

Marco the Bison should clone himself. Then Marshall will truly become the Thundering Herd. Brutus the Buckeye would be shocked, but then again, his mouth is always agape.

Memorial Stadium: Charlotte (1-2, 0-0) @ Indiana (3-0, 1-0)

Bloomington, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: Indiana -28.5 | O/U: 48.5

The Hoosiers gave UCLA a taste of Big Ten football last week. Head coach Curt Cignetti will run up the score again to inflate numbers.

SECU Stadium: Villanova (3-0, 1-0) @ Maryland (2-1, 0-1)

College Park, MD

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: Maryland -17.5 | O/U: 43.5

If there’s one thing the United States Congress should agree on, it’s that Power Four schools should not play FCS teams after the first two weeks of the season. Make it happen.

Beaver Stadium: Kent State (0-3, 0-0) @ No. 10 Penn State (2-0, 0-0)

University Park, PA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Penn State -49 | O/U: 55.5

Shoutout to my Uncle Rolf, whose first name is Kent. He’s a smart guy who’s good at math and tracks space debris. No one with any intelligence would watch this game.

Michigan Stadium: No. 11 USC (2-0, 0-0) @ No. 18 Michigan (2-1, 0-0)

Ann Arbor, MI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: USC -5.5 | O/U: 44.5

Unless Tom Brady gets back under center for the Wolverines, I have no interest in this game. Which fan base is more entitled? Now that’s a true battle.

Lane Stadium: Rutgers (2-0, 0-0) @ Virginia Tech (2-1, 0-0)

Blacksburg, VA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Virginia Tech -3.5 | O/U: 44.5

This game is rather intriguing for some reason. The Hokies have Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and Rutgers has “The Sopranos” opening theme. That must be why.

Tiger Stadium: UCLA (1-1, 0-1) @ No. 16 LSU (2-1, 1-0)

Baton Rouge, LA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:40 p.m. on ABC | Line: LSU -23.5 | O/U: 56.5

Hot take: Jackie Robinson would’ve beat Pete Maravich in a basketball one-on-one. Robinson was also great in football. The Bruins could use him on Saturday.

Husky Stadium: Northwestern (2-1, 0-0) @ Washington (2-1, 0-0)

Seattle, WA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Washington -10.5 | O/U: 42.5

Battle of the purples in this one. I’ve visited both campuses and each had its flaws – such as their respective football teams.

Huntington Bank Stadium: Iowa (2-1, 0-0) @ Minnesota (2-1, 0-0)

Minneapolis, MN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 35.5

Will P.J. Fleck wear sunglasses at a night game? I’ll put my money on yes. The Gophers’ head coach would beat Kirk Ferentz in a race, but not in the quiet game.

Alumni Stadium: Michigan State (3-0, 1-0) @ Boston College (2-1, 1-0)

Chestnut Hill, MA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 7 p.m. on ABC | Line: Boston College -6.5 | O/U 45.5

Glasses-wearing athletes, stand up. Boston College’s Thomas Castellanos should wear the specs on the field for some next-level swag.

Reser Stadium: Purdue (1-1, 0-0) @ Oregon State (2-1, 0-0)

Corvallis, OR

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the CW Network | Line: Oregon State -4.5 | O/U 50.5

What is this? A mediocre television series about a DC superhero? No, it’s this game instead? What’s the difference? Have fun on the CW.