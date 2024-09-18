Board of Supervisors holds grand reopening of Johnson County Administration Building

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors work session meeting was called to order Wednesday in the newly renovated Johnson County Administration Building. Chairperson Rod Sullivan enthusiastically oversaw the grand reopening of the building.

Construction on the administration building began late November 2023 and was seen as necessary by officials to “enhance safety, accessibility, and better serve the residents of Johnson County.”

With the building finally open to the public, Sullivan dove into history. He reminisced about the Board of Supervisors in the 1980s and their decision to construct the building due to Johnson County’s outgrowing of its facilities.

He also commended the foresight of the old board and original architects of the building but admitted that given the building’s lifespan of 38 years, it was time for an update.

He then yielded to Special Projects Manager Melissa Robert, who highlighted the upgrades to the building. Robert drew attention to safety features like the updated sprinkler and fire suppression system and the additional emergency exits integrated in the building. She went on to discuss the new accessibility options, including automatic doors and upgraded ADA parking.

Robert also said the county’s resilience during the pandemic inspired upgrades to the building to include limiting the spread of contagious diseases. She cited the upgraded HVAC system, which increases ventilation throughout the building, and construction such as the removal of the lobby elevator to give the public more room to themselves.

Media Specialist JJ Johnson commended the updated placement of “The River Sculpture” by Shirley Wyrick and the photographs by Barry Phipps used throughout the building. Special thanks were given to the OPN architects and all staff members who contributed to the remodeling.

Sullivan then closed by clarifying the rest of the work session would reconvene in the Health and Human Services building.

The ceremony lasted around half an hour. Participants were given refreshments and the opportunity to walk through the new and improved building.