Herbine sisters adding to Iowa field hockey’s sibling history

The Iowa field hockey program has had a plethora of sibling duos don the Black and Gold throughout its storied history. Tiffany and Tammy Leister, Missi and Mel Sanders, and Nancy and Katie McLindin are just a few of the dynamic sister pairs over the last three decades.

“To be honest, in Iowa field hockey history we have had a ton of sisters that are usually one or two years apart,” Iowa field hockey head coach Lisa Cellucci said.

When it comes to recruiting these sibling combinations, Cellucci doesn’t go out of her way to make sure they both get on the team. But after making a connection with the families, it makes it easier to recruit the younger sibling due to the established relationship with the older one.

“When we get to know the families and realize that they have a sister that plays, and if they play in the same club, we always keep our eye on it,” Cellucci said. “It is just a great connection to have. Not that it’s an easier recruit for us to get, but sometimes it could be if their sister has a really good experience.”

This season, the Hawkeyes feature a pair of sisters who have been playing together for most of their careers.

Fourth-year forward Annika Herbine and second-year midfielder Rachel Herbine find themselves playing on the same team once again.

“We played together in high school and then on club,” Annika Herbine said. “We just always wanted to go to college together. I committed here first. Rachel was looking at other schools, but I think she knew she wanted to come here.”

While playing together in high school, the sisters’ competitiveness and passion formed a classic sibling rivalry on the field.

“I will admit that maybe sometimes we are physical with each other at practice because we know we can be,” Rachel Herbine said. “We know we won’t be mad at each other after, but we definitely have a go at each other. You know, it happens, it’s physical, but we are sisters, so we just brush it off.”

Cellucci and her coaching staff have witnessed several of the friendly competitions between both sisters on and off the field.

“Sometimes the coaches and I just have to sit back and chuckle a little bit,” Cellucci said. “They are very different people, too. Rachel is very competitive and very feisty, and Annie will just get her little digs in when she can. Especially with them playing two different positions, they battle with each other a lot. But they keep it clean and always come back together at the end.”

After playing with each other for so many years, both sisters have developed a special chemistry, learning both of each other’s playing style and pace of play.

“Playing with her from a young age, I definitely know where she is going to be positionally on the field,” Rachel Herbine said. “Especially from watching her and playing in club and high school. I feel like we connect very well on the field.”

The Herbine sisters said having a sibling on the team is great for many reasons, but the most important ones are the constant praise they give each other, being each other’s biggest fans, and giving out the confidence that is needed to keep going.

“I am definitely her biggest supporter, and I know she is mine,” Rachel Herbine said. “We are very proud of each other in all of our accomplishments. We just push each other to be the best we can be at practice.”