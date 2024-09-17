Hawks in the NFL | Week 2

Of all the Hawkeyes who played in Week 2 of the NFL season, linebacker Josey Jewell put up the best individual performance.

He registered eight solo tackles and three assisted tackles in the Carolina Panthers’ 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs too. Safety Geno Stone came through with four solo tackles and two assisted tackles in the loss. Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell recorded the same statline with two tackles for loss in the 20-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dallas Cowboys defense got smoked by the New Orleans Saints, allowing 180 total yards and four total touchdowns to running back Alvin Kamara. Defensive end Chauncey Golston recorded a pair of solo and assisted tackles along with one sack and one tackle for loss in the 44-19 blowout loss.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa logged two solo tackles, one assisted tackle, and one QB hit as the Buffalo Bills clamped a speedy Miami Dolphins offense to just 10 points. The Bills dominated offensively through its run game, registering 31 points and securing the victory.

A pair of former Hawkeyes turned Denver Broncos — cornerback Riley Moss and linebacker Kristian Welch — contributed with three solo tackles and two solo tackles, respectively, in the 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness’ one solo tackle for loss had a minor impact in the Green Bay Packers’ 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Tight End University

With injuries to running back Christian McCaffery and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle racked up seven catches for 76 yards in the 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Kittle will continue to see an increase in targets for the next couple weeks and possibly longer.

After a strong rookie campaign that set his name in the best tight end conversation, Sam LaPorta has gotten off to a very slow start to the season. The Lions’ pass catcher logged two receptions for 13 yards in the loss to the Buccaneers after catching four passes for 45 yards in Week 1.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant has never played a big role in the team’s passing scheme, and his role doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon after recording one reception for 14 yards in the 23-20 overtime win over the New England Patriots.

Rookie Hawks

Cincinnati Bengals rookie tight end Erick All made his NFL debut in the loss to the Chiefs, playing 51 percent of the offensive snaps and totaling four catches for 32 yards.

As the Chicago Bears offense struggled to get downfield, rookie punter Tory Taylor had himself a busy game with six punts for 284 yards and a long of 57 yards. Two of those punts landed inside the 20 yard line.

Respect to the big fellas

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum continues his reign as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, allowing zero pressures in a game where quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 247 passing yards and one touchdown.

Despite this, the Ravens defense let up a late Gardner Minshew passing touchdown to Davante Adams, leading to the Las Vegas Raiders’ 26-23 victory.

Fans are calling for the Jacksonville Jaguars to bench 32-year-old guard Brandon Scherff after allowing multiple pressures and sacks in the 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh Steelers guard and center James Daniels let up a couple of blow-bys but remains one of the best run-blockers in the league with a 90.5 rating. He played a big role in the team’s 141 rushing yards in the victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers logged just 70 passing yards due to inefficiency from their running backs, but tackle Tristan Wirfs was the anchor to quarterback Baker Mayfield’s 185 passing yards and one touchdown in the victory over the Detroit Lions.