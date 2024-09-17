Column | The Green House offers both fruity and tart flavors with its refreshing signature cocktail

Customers walking through the front doors of The Green House cocktail bar and lounge are immediately greeted by an emerald sea of potted, standing, and dangling plants. Warm, yellow light bounces off floor-to-ceiling windows, and a long bar displays flowery drinks.

Opened in September 2022 by University of Iowa alum Emily Salmonsen, The Green House is an oasis that encourages customers to “enjoy a moment of zen” in a comfortable lounge area or on the outdoor patio, according to the bar’s website.

“It’s just a place where you can come with friends and sit and chat,” Fidel Cardoso, bartender at The Green House, said.

Cardoso has been bartending at The Green House during his gap year from the UI. Even though he has worked at other Iowa City establishments, Cardoso said The Green House is the first bar where he has been able to practice making more classic cocktails.

Cardoso shared his process of making a signature cocktail called the Audrey, which began with placing several fresh blackberries in the bottom of a glass mug, along with leaves of mint grown right outside the building.

After pouring lavender simple syrup and a couple of ounces of fresh lemon juice into a mug, Cardoso muddled the ingredients together. He added Don Q Cristal, a smooth, white rum, to the mixture. The final ingredients of the drink were seltzer and ice. Cardoso topped off the purple ombré of a mug with a slice of lime and a sprig of mint.

The Audrey is a refreshing botanical drink, especially on a hot summer day. Each sip through one of the bar’s agave straws is sweet with a hint of rum and blackberry seeds, ending with a tart bite from the lemon, lime, and seltzer. The notes of lavender enhance the drink’s fruity flavor and the bar’s roots in greenery.

The Green House also has a rich selection of mocktails and nonalcoholic drinks, and the Audrey is no exception. With the simple removal of rum as an ingredient, it becomes a mocktail that is just as delicious and attractive.

When it comes to food, customers are welcome to bring their own snacks or order one of The Green Houses’ small plates. In addition, the bar’s website encourages customers to stop by the New Pioneer Food Co-op across the street, a local and sustainable grocery market.

Along with posting aesthetic drinks and pictures of the bar’s interior on social media, The Green House has been advertising drink deals for pumpkin-spiced coffee beverages, hoping to introduce customers to the bar through more traditional fall favorites. Autumn will also bring a new menu of drinks to the bar, but its signature cocktails will be sticking around.

Cardoso hopes The Green House continues to keep the ball rolling in sales and good attention from customers with its welcoming atmosphere and flavorful concoctions.

“You’re going to get a good drink, have a relaxing time, and make some friends,” Cardoso said.