Iowa women’s soccer notebook | The No. 17 Hawkeyes stun in-state rival Iowa State in 3-0 shutout win

After defeating Big Ten rival Nebraska on Sept 12, the Iowa women’s soccer team continued its week of rivalry games with a road contest against in-state rival Iowa State on Sunday. The Hawkeyes prevailed, 3-0, improving to 6-0-2 on the season.

Iowa entered the contest rivalry with a 15-8-2 record against the Cyclones, and Sunday’s victory marks their 13th win in the last 16 games in the series.

Iowa dominated the game offensively, recording three goals on 29 total shots, especially in the first period where the Hawkeyes scored two goals on 21 shots. On the flip side, the stout Hawkeye defense held the Cyclone offense to zero shots throughout the period.

Fourth-year forward Meike Ingles gave Iowa a quick 1-0 lead at the 22:49 mark, with second-year midfielder Sophia Bush earning credit for the assist.

Minutes later, fifth-year forward Maya Hansen recorded an unassisted goal to give Iowa a comfortable 2-0 edge in the first period. Hansen’s goal marked her second of the season.

The second period of play was quiet as both defenses settled in.

First-year forward Berit Parten took advantage of a Cyclone mistake and scored an unassisted goal at the 82:41 mark to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead. Parten now has five goals in the season to lead the team.

The Cyclone offense never caught fire, and tallied only two shots in the game, both of which came in the first period of play. Neither shot made it on goal.

Fifth-year goalkeeper Macy Enneking fortified her name in Hawkeye history books, becoming the program’s all-time shutout leader with 26. The record was previously held by Hannah Clark, who held the mark for nine years.

Up Next

The Hawkeyes will travel to Columbus, Oho, on Sept 19 to face a tough 6-1-1 Ohio State squad. Following the game against Ohio State, Iowa will take on Illinois in Champaign on Sept 22. Both games will be live-streamed on Big Ten Plus.