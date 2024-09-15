Highlight to watch | Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson’s first touchdown of the season

Iowa second-year running back Jaziun Patterson never saw a snap for the Hawkeyes this season until Saturday, and in spite of the delay, showed no signs of rust. With the Hawkeyes ahead, 31-21, over the Troy Trojans with just over six minutes to go in the game, Patterson took a handoff from quarterback Cade McNamara, slipped between tackles, and broke free for a 39-yard score.

JAZIUN PATTERSON WITH THE CHERRY ON TOP OF A DOMINANT GROUND ATTACK

pic.twitter.com/wWh0WyDTHO — SuperHawkeyeFan (@superhawkeyefan) September 14, 2024

The touchdown had been a long time coming for Patterson, who last scored in November 2023 against Rutgers. Hailing from Pompano Beach, Florida, the 5-foot-10 Patterson was served a team-imposed suspension in the first half of Iowa’s win over Illinois State in Week 1 but didn’t get a touch afterward as fellow backs Kaleb Johnson and Kamari Moulton shouldered most of the workload.

Patterson finished the day with eight carries for 72 yards, his best yardage output since Sept. 9, 2023, against Iowa State.