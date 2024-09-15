The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Highlight to watch | Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson’s first touchdown of the season

The second-year back saw action in the fourth quarter and delivered with a 39-yard score.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 15, 2024
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson celebrates a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Troy at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Trojans, 38-21. Patterson rushed 72 yards total.

Iowa second-year running back Jaziun Patterson never saw a snap for the Hawkeyes this season until Saturday, and in spite of the delay, showed no signs of rust. With the Hawkeyes ahead, 31-21, over the Troy Trojans with just over six minutes to go in the game, Patterson took a handoff from quarterback Cade McNamara, slipped between tackles, and broke free for a 39-yard score.

The touchdown had been a long time coming for Patterson, who last scored in November 2023 against Rutgers. Hailing from Pompano Beach, Florida, the 5-foot-10 Patterson was served a team-imposed suspension in the first half of Iowa’s win over Illinois State in Week 1 but didn’t get a touch afterward as fellow backs Kaleb Johnson and Kamari Moulton shouldered most of the workload.

Patterson finished the day with eight carries for 72 yards, his best yardage output since Sept. 9, 2023, against Iowa State.

Print this Story