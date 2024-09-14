Live updates | Iowa football takes on Troy in Week 3

IOWA CITY – Following a disappointing loss to in-state rival Iowa State last weekend, the Iowa football team looks to rebound at home against Troy in Saturday afternoon contest inside Kinnick Stadium. The Trojans enter the contest with an o-2 record after suffering a dismal 38-17 loss at Memphis last week.

Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara looks to bounce back after throwing two interceptions and only 18 passing yards in the second half alone, allowing Iowa State to stage a 13-point comeback to steal the victory. On the flip side, Troy quarterback Goose Crowder left the Memphis game with an injury, but will earn the start against the Hawkeyes. Through two games, Crowder has completed 67.6 percent of his passes along with one touchdown.

The Trojans defense has allowed 33 points per game thus far, including 146 rushing yards per contest. Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson racked up 187 yards and two touchdowns against Iowa State, and could be in line for another big day today.

The Hawkeyes will once again be without wide receiver Seth Anderson, who continues to nurse a nagging injury, while Troy center Eli Ross is probable after suffering an undisclosed injury.