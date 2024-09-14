‘Can’t beat that:’ Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan’s red-zone performance gives Hawkeyes edge in distraction and versatility

Leading up to Iowa football’s game against Troy, Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz kept his priorities clear. The goal wasn’t to score a certain amount of points or total a specific yardage number, but rather complete a task he believes will nearly guarantee victory. When the Hawkeyes get inside the five-yard line, a touchdown should be an expectation and not a surprise.

“Just trying to figure out how to score a touchdown when we got the ball inside the five [yard- line]. That’s more important right now,” Ferentz said at the end of his Tuesday press conference.

Yet on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, Ferentz shocked the masses when backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan trotted out on the turf with Iowa a mere four yards from paydirt early in the second quarter. For any fan who thought the event was just a coincidence, the Northwestern transfer subbed in again with the Hawkeyes at the seven-yard line. Ferentz made good on his words – the Hawkeyes were willing to adapt to get the job done, and they were successful by all means.

Two trips inside the five and two touchdowns. A far cry from last week against Iowa State, with Iowa crossing the goal line just once in three trips. Even though the Sullivan ploy might have caught fans off guard, the Hawkeyes were well aware of the quarterback’s potential role and offensive ability, and most importantly, delighted that the junior made the most of his opportunity.

Compared to starting quarterback Cade McNamara, Sullivan’s numbers were minuscule – one-of-one passing for two yards and a touchdown, but his performance was still lauded by the first-stringer.

“I’m proud that Sully was able to [score] when he went in. He executed,” Hawkeye quarterback Cade McNamara said. “I’m just happy that were able to score, honestly.”

After taking garbage-time reps against Illinois State in Week 1, Sullivan’s first meaningful snap in the Black and Gold was an instant success. Lined up in the shotgun with running back Kaleb Johnson trailing behind, Sullivan took the snap and immediately pivoted to his left, delivering the ball to Johnson and watching the junior scamper through linemen for Iowa’s first points of the day.

Ferentz said Sullivan’s implementation wasn’t a new development, as Iowa’s top two quarterbacks took considerable reps with the starters during the preseason, crediting Sullivan for his athleticism and hard work. With the game against the Trojans approaching and the Hawkeye red zone offense in need of repair, the head coach thought a Sullivan package “would be good to have in our pocket.”

“He did a good job during the week,” the head coach said of Sullivan. “That was part of our plan coming in if the situation arose. If it’s going to help us in games, we’re going to do it.”

McNamara was also somewhat transparent as to Iowa’s red zone plans against the Trojans, acknowledging that everyone on the offense was prepared for what was going to be called.

Sullivan’s second trip to the field occurred early in the third quarter after a 33-yard Kaden Wetjen catch and run put the Hawkeyes seven yards out. For Hawkeye left tackle Mason Richman, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Sullivan’s presence on the field is enough to give Iowa an edge.

“I honestly think the defense just sees a different quarterback and starts freaking out,” he said. “It’s just a mindset thing, like, ‘Oh wait, we haven’t seen this guy play … They don’t have as much film on him or understanding of him. It just offers us a change of pace.”

The quarterback handed off to Johnson and fullback Hayden Large for a combined five yards, situating Iowa at third-and-goal, down, 14-10, and in need of a touchdown.

Lined up in the shotgun with Johnson positioned to his left, Sullivan faked the handoff, before rolling to his left. Tight end Addison Ostrenga, who motioned across from the right tackle position before the snap, wound up a yard away from Sullivan, who pitched him the ball for a score.

“It’s like switching personnel, like going big tight ends,” Richman said. “It’s like, just that mentality, that personnel, for the defense to have to adjust to. It’s something we have as an option. So it’s always nice to have more options than less.”

Running through the end zone with his right hand pointed skyward, the Hawkeyes’ No. 1 had himself his first passing touchdown since Oct. 28 against Maryland. The then-Wildcat QB had a career performance against the Terrpains that autumn day in Evanston, Illinois, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

While Saturday’s four snaps are barely a fraction of Sulivan’s potential, his presence on the field won’t go unnoticed. It’s not every day that Iowa relies on two quarterbacks in the same game. Sullivan’s performance isn’t comparable to CJ Beathard’s comeback effort back in 2014, when he subbed in for Jake Rudock and led the Hawkeyes to victory over Pitt, but nevertheless, his play is a reminder of Iowa’s potential offensive versatility.

“Both of them are pretty capable, and you know, its excited to have different guy in there every now and again,” Richman said of Sullivan and McNamara.

Ferentz said Sullivan’s role in the offense isn’t set in stone, but for now at least, the head coach doesn’t have any criticism.

“He’s one-for-one. Can’t beat that,” the coach said with a smile.