Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Troy in its Week 3 game

The Iowa football team will host Troy in its final nonconference game of the season Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Fresh off a heartbreaking loss to rival Iowa State last weekend, the Hawkeyes will take on a winless Trojan squad that’s dealt with turnover this offseason. Troy brings in new head coach Gerad Parker after Jon Sumrall departed for Tulane. In addition, Troy also lost its top rusher Kimani Vidal to the NFL Draft while its top tackler, linebacker Jayden McDonald, transferred to Indiana.

Troy’s defense is not what it was last season when it only yielded 17.8 points per game. This season, the Trojans are conceding an average of 33 points and 212 rushing yards per contest. These are ripe conditions for a Hawkeye offense that aims to repeat its 40-point outburst against Illinois State in Week 1.

Matchup: Iowa (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Troy (0-2. 0-0 Sun Belt)

Scheduled game time: 3 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA

Weather: 83 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: FS1

Announcers: Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (color analyst)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting info: Line: Iowa -22 | O/U: 39