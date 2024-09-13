On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s band of football writers choose a slate of Week 3 games

Troy @ Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (6-6): Iowa – We can finally say we beat an Alabama school with red uniforms.

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (8-4): Iowa –The masses are hoping a Trojan Horse isn’t rolling into Kinnick on Saturday.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (7-5): Iowa – Iowa bounces back from last week’s disaster.

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (8-4): Iowa – Even if Iowa held +5000 odds, I’d still roll with ’em.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (8-4): Iowa – Rebound game.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (7-5): Iowa – It’s a bounce-back from the one that got away.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (9-3): Iowa – A blowout vs. Troy won’t heal last week’s wounds.

No. 20 Arizona @ No. 14 Kansas State

McGowan: Kansas State – Purple and limestone. Too awesome. Are there other schools in Kansas that are this cool?

Votzmeyer: Arizona – How K-State has the NIL funding it has needs to be studied.

Schultz: Kansas State – Both teams struggled last week, but give me the ‘Cats at home.

Meglio: Kansas State – I didn’t even know Arizona was good at football.

Reisetter: Arizona – May the best Wildcat win.

Bohnenkamp: Kansas State – Yep, this is a Big 12 game.

Brummond: Kansas State – Two Wildcats enter, but only one remains.

Washington State @ Washington

McGowan: Washington – Beautiful library next to the ugliest building of all time.

Votzmeyer: Washington – Hate week I guess?

Schultz: Washington – I’ve always wanted to try sailgating on Puget Sound.

Meglio: Washington – Don’t lose the intra-state game like some other Big Ten schools…

Reisetter: Washington – Can State represent the Pac-2?

Bohnenkamp: Washington – The Apple Cup lives in this realignment world.

Brummond: Washington – The Big Ten loves the Apple Cup.

Florida International @ Florida Atlantic

McGowan: Florida Atlantic – Hey Giants, give Devin “Motor” Singletary the ball.

Votzmeyer: Florida Atlantic – Game of the week. College GameDay GET THERE.

Schultz: Florida International – Panthers do prey on owls after all.

Meglio: Florida International – Just because I know someone who goes to FAU, I won’t pick them.

Reisetter: Florida International – Owls regain their wings.

Bohnenkamp: Florida International – A battle among the also-rans of the Sunshine State.

Brummond: Florida Atlantic – FIU struggles away from Pitbull Stadium.

Appalachian State @ East Carolina

McGowan: Appalachian State – The Pirate logo goes so hard, though.

Votzmeyer: Appalachian State – I’ll reread “Hillbilly Elegy” in preparation.

Schultz: Appalachian State – I bet App State still gives Michigan fans nightmares.

Meglio: Appalachian State – East? I thought there was only a North and South Carolina?

Reisetter: Appalachian State – Interceptions haunt ECU.

Bohnenkamp: East Carolina – I kind of wish App State was still an FCS team.

Brummond: Appalachian State – The Battle of the Lesser-Known Carolinas

Texas A&M @ Florida

McGowan: Texas A&M – “These Gators got me sitting at a damn Denny’s!” Watch the video.

Votzmeyer: Texas A&M – Taking this space to express my persistent pain with last weekend’s Notre Dame loss.

Schultz: Texas A&M – Billy Napier better figure out how to open a water bottle because his seat is hot right now.

Meglio: Texas A&M – When I think Florida Gators, I think gator golf ball scene from “Happy Gilmore.”

Reisetter: Florida – That loss to Notre Dame looks a lot worse now.

Bohnenkamp: Texas A&M – The Gators are a disaster.

Brummond: Texaa A&M – It will be a long, long fall in Gainesville.