On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s band of football writers choose a slate of Week 3 games

Troy @ Iowa
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (6-6): Iowa – We can finally say we beat an Alabama school with red uniforms.
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (8-4): Iowa –The masses are hoping a Trojan Horse isn’t rolling into Kinnick on Saturday.
Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (7-5): Iowa – Iowa bounces back from last week’s disaster.
Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (8-4): Iowa – Even if Iowa held +5000 odds, I’d still roll with ’em.
AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (8-4): Iowa – Rebound game.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (7-5): Iowa – It’s a bounce-back from the one that got away.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (9-3): Iowa – A blowout vs. Troy won’t heal last week’s wounds.
No. 20 Arizona @ No. 14 Kansas State
McGowan: Kansas State – Purple and limestone. Too awesome. Are there other schools in Kansas that are this cool?
Votzmeyer: Arizona – How K-State has the NIL funding it has needs to be studied.
Schultz: Kansas State – Both teams struggled last week, but give me the ‘Cats at home.
Meglio: Kansas State – I didn’t even know Arizona was good at football.
Reisetter: Arizona – May the best Wildcat win.
Bohnenkamp: Kansas State – Yep, this is a Big 12 game.
Brummond: Kansas State – Two Wildcats enter, but only one remains.
Washington State @ Washington
McGowan: Washington – Beautiful library next to the ugliest building of all time.
Votzmeyer: Washington – Hate week I guess?
Schultz: Washington – I’ve always wanted to try sailgating on Puget Sound.
Meglio: Washington – Don’t lose the intra-state game like some other Big Ten schools…
Reisetter: Washington – Can State represent the Pac-2?
Bohnenkamp: Washington – The Apple Cup lives in this realignment world.
Brummond: Washington – The Big Ten loves the Apple Cup.
Florida International @ Florida Atlantic
McGowan: Florida Atlantic – Hey Giants, give Devin “Motor” Singletary the ball.
Votzmeyer: Florida Atlantic – Game of the week. College GameDay GET THERE.
Schultz: Florida International – Panthers do prey on owls after all.
Meglio: Florida International – Just because I know someone who goes to FAU, I won’t pick them.
Reisetter: Florida International – Owls regain their wings.
Bohnenkamp: Florida International – A battle among the also-rans of the Sunshine State.
Brummond: Florida Atlantic – FIU struggles away from Pitbull Stadium.
Appalachian State @ East Carolina
McGowan: Appalachian State – The Pirate logo goes so hard, though.
Votzmeyer: Appalachian State – I’ll reread “Hillbilly Elegy” in preparation.
Schultz: Appalachian State – I bet App State still gives Michigan fans nightmares.
Meglio: Appalachian State – East? I thought there was only a North and South Carolina?
Reisetter: Appalachian State – Interceptions haunt ECU.
Bohnenkamp: East Carolina – I kind of wish App State was still an FCS team.
Brummond: Appalachian State – The Battle of the Lesser-Known Carolinas
Texas A&M @ Florida
McGowan: Texas A&M – “These Gators got me sitting at a damn Denny’s!” Watch the video.
Votzmeyer: Texas A&M – Taking this space to express my persistent pain with last weekend’s Notre Dame loss.
Schultz: Texas A&M – Billy Napier better figure out how to open a water bottle because his seat is hot right now.
Meglio: Texas A&M – When I think Florida Gators, I think gator golf ball scene from “Happy Gilmore.”
Reisetter: Florida – That loss to Notre Dame looks a lot worse now.
Bohnenkamp: Texas A&M – The Gators are a disaster.
Brummond: Texaa A&M – It will be a long, long fall in Gainesville.