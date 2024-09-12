Three takeaways from No. 17 Iowa’s 2-0 win against cross-state rival Nebraska

The No. 17 Iowa women’s soccer team kicked off Big Ten play as it battled through to a 2-0 win, marking its first conference win of the season, in Iowa City on Thursday.

Iowa has now won five out of the last seven most recent matchups against Nebraska. Here are three takeaways from the game.

Defense, defense, defense

As the season for the Hawkeyes continues, so does their stout defense. Graduate student goalkeeper Macy Enneking has been nothing short of spectacular this season.

Enneking recorded six total saves in the game, increasing her total on the season to 22.

The Nebraska offense did not make it easy on Enneking, posting a total of 13 total shots, with six being on goal. Three of Nebraska’s shots on goal came in the first half of play.

Enneking has not allowed a goal since the Hawkeyes faced Western Michigan on Aug. 22. Do not be surprised if the Hawkeyes make a late push through the schedule — similar to last season — if Enneking continues her dominance defending the goal.

Late offense comes up clutch again

Both offenses were fairly quiet in the first half of play with neither team scoring.

The Hawkeyes recorded a total of eight shots in the first half, three of which were on goal. Nebraska recorded only three shots on goal too.

Midfielder Sofia Bush was the spark that lit the fire for Iowa this evening, finding herself in the score column at the 64:18 mark with an unassisted goal.

Just 15 minutes later, forward Meike Ingles scored the second goal for Iowa, putting the Hawkeyes ahead with a comfortable 2-0 lead. Maggie Johnston assisted.

Success at home

The No. 17 ranked team in the nation has found success at home thus far in the season.

Iowa has yet to lose a game at home — and has yet to even allow a single goal as well. Iowa has outscored opponents 10-0 at home this season.

With teams such as Penn State, Indiana, and Wisconsin still yet to make their way to Iowa City, the Hawkeyes would like to continue their impressive home winning streak as long as they can.

Iowa now moves to a perfect 4-0 at home and looks to continue its dominance on the field against in-state rivals Iowa State this Sunday.