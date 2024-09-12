JoCo supervisor appoint interim executive director, warn of possible investigation

Speaking in their role as CEO of the East Central Iowa Workforce Development Board, Johnson County Supervisor V Fixmer-Oraiz warned the board that the dismissal of Former Executive Director Guillermo Morales is likely to trigger an investigation.

“I don’t have any information to share other than things are, unfortunately, moving in that direction,” Fixmer-Oraiz said at Thursday’s meeting, adding that such processes take time.

In the meantime, the board voted unanimously to appoint Johnson County Project and Systems Analyst James Bechtel as interim executive director. Bechtel declined The Daily Iowan’s request for comment.

Morales, who served as executive director for 18 months, was dismissed from his position last Wednesday due to accusations of “insubordinate and argumentative” behavior toward county employees.

He has since launched a write-in campaign for a seat on the board of supervisors, with a focus on progressive policies such as affordable housing, wage transparency, and protections for marginalized communities, according to his website.

The motion to terminate Morales was introduced by Board of Supervisors Chair Rod Sullivan and approved in a 3-2 vote, with Fixmer-Oraiz and Jon Green against Morales’ termination.

At the meeting, Fixmer-Oraiz called the termination “inappropriate,” stating that Morales should have received standard HR corrective coaching first.