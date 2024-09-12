The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

JoCo supervisor appoint interim executive director, warn of possible investigation

Supervisor V Fixmer-Oraiz indicates an upcoming investigation into the dismissal of executive director Guillermo Morales.
Emma Jane, News Reporter
September 12, 2024
Hannah Neuville
Board of Supervisors Chair Rod Sullivan is seen during the Work Session at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Topics discussed in the session include pay grade classifications for department heads, proposals for repair on the sheriff’s office and jail building, revising the SEATS missed ride policy, and others.

Speaking in their role as CEO of the East Central Iowa Workforce Development Board, Johnson County Supervisor V Fixmer-Oraiz warned the board that the dismissal of Former Executive Director Guillermo Morales is likely to trigger an investigation.

“I don’t have any information to share other than things are, unfortunately, moving in that direction,” Fixmer-Oraiz said at Thursday’s meeting, adding that such processes take time.

In the meantime, the board voted unanimously to appoint Johnson County Project and Systems Analyst James Bechtel as interim executive director. Bechtel declined The Daily Iowan’s request for comment.

Morales, who served as executive director for 18 months, was dismissed from his position last Wednesday due to accusations of “insubordinate and argumentative” behavior toward county employees. 

He has since launched a write-in campaign for a seat on the board of supervisors, with a focus on progressive policies such as affordable housing, wage transparency, and protections for marginalized communities, according to his website.

The motion to terminate Morales was introduced by Board of Supervisors Chair Rod Sullivan and approved in a 3-2 vote, with Fixmer-Oraiz and Jon Green against Morales’ termination.

At the meeting, Fixmer-Oraiz called the termination “inappropriate,” stating that Morales should have received standard HR corrective coaching first.

