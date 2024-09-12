Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 3 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Ohio State – They are by far the most complete team in the conference right now. USC – Believe it or not, the Trojan defense pitched a shutout last week. Oregon – This team is loaded, but have struggled through the first two weeks. Penn State – Shaky outing last weekend, but it has so much potential. Nebraska – Dylan Raiola might be the real deal. Iowa – Horrific collapse against Iowa State last weekend. Michigan – The Wolverines desperately need to find a QB. Illinois – Really good win over Kansas. Can they keep the momentum going? Washington – First real test comes against Washington State this weekend. Wisconsin – Another tight game, this time against an FCS foe. A lot of concerns with this squad. Michigan State – Nice win on the road at Maryland last weekend. Rutgers – Kyle Monangai is an absolute stud. Maryland – They let one slip away against Michigan State. Purdue – Boilermakers get a reeling Notre Dame squad fresh off a bye week. Huge opportunity for Ryan Walters and company. Indiana- Time to play some real competition. Minnesota – The boat is taking in more water by the week. Northwestern – Tough overtime loss against Duke. This doesn’t look like a good football team. UCLA- Bruins got a much-needed early bye week. Now it’s time for their Big Ten opener against Indiana.

Matchups

Camp Randall Stadium: No. 4 Alabama (2-0, 0-0) @ Wisconsin (2-0, 0-0)

Madison, WI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Alabama -16 | O/U: 50.5

Wisconsin might have made a huge mistake firing Paul Chryst three years ago. I’m a big fan of Luke Fickell as a head coach, but his air raid system has struggled to work in the Big Ten so far. Now, the Badgers have to tangle with No. X Alabama at Camp Randall. That’s a brutal assignment.

Michigan Stadium: Arkansas State (2-0,0-0) @ No. 17 Michigan (1-1, 0-0)

Ann Arbor, MI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: Michigan -23 | O/U: 47.5

Arkansas State is a respectable Group of Five team, but it is no match for an angry Michigan team that suffered a 31-12 beating from Texas last weekend.

Memorial Stadium: Central Michigan (1-1, 0-0) @ Illinois (2-0, 0-0)

Champaign, IL

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Peacock | Line: Illinois -18.5 | O/U: 48.5

This is one of the worst matchups of the week, but it does include a special Hawkeye reunion. Former Iowa quarterback Joe Labas returns as Central Michigan’s starter to face off against Illinois, coached by former Hawkeye defensive lineman Bret Bielema.

Reser Stadium: No. 9 Oregon (2-0, 0-0) @ Oregon State (2-0, 0-0)

Corvallis, OR

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FOX | Line: Oregon -16.5 | O/U: 50.5

This rivalry has been so lopsided it hardly even feels like one anymore. Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel is my pick to win the Heisman Trophy, and he’ll feast on an outmatched Oregon State team in this one.

Ross-Ade Stadium: No. 18 Notre Dame (1-1) @ Purdue (2-0, 0-0)

West Lafayette, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Notre Dame -10 | O/U: 45.5

Notre Dame seems to be one of the most overrated teams in the country each year. They proved it by losing to Northern Illinois at home last weekend. Oh, and Purdue comes into the matchup fresh off an early bye week. Major upset watch here.

Spartan Stadium: Prairie View A&M (1-1, 0-0) @ Michigan State (2-0, 1-0)

East Lansing, MI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: N/A | O/U: N/A

It’s a good thing I’ll be covering the Iowa-Troy game instead of wasting my Saturday afternoon watching this snoozefest.

Huntington Bank Stadium: Nevada (1-2, 0-0) @ Minnesota (1-1, 0-0)

Minneapolis, MN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Minnesota -17.5 | O/U: 44.5

Remember when Iowa hosted Nevada in the lighting-delay-filled game in 2022? That was not fun, and neither is this matchup in Minneapolis. It still wasn’t a fair catch.

Lumen Field: Washington State (2-0, 0-0) @ Washington (2-0, 0-0)

Seattle, WA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock | Line: Washington -4.5 | O/U: 55.5

Fun neutral site matchup here between these two longtime rivals. Washington has dominated this series as of late, but the Cougars will be motivated to pull off the upset.

Kinnick Stadium: Troy (0-2, 0-0) @ Iowa (1-1, 0-0)

Iowa City, IA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Iowa -22 | O/U: 39

After last week’s frustrating defeat, the Hawkeyes will look to blow off some steam against Troy, who lost its head coach and many key players from last season.

Rose Bowl Stadium: Indiana (2-0, 0-0) @ UCLA (1-0, 0-0)

Pasadena, CA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Indiana -3 | O/U: 45.5

This game could potentially be a top-10 matchup on the hardwood, but we’re talking football here for a reason. Both of these programs face uphill battles to gain any sort of relevance in the new Big Ten.

Memorial Stadium: Northern Iowa (2-0, 0-0) @ No. 23 Nebraska (2-0, 0-0)

Lincoln, NE

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: N/A | O/U N/A

Northern Iowa has struggled in recent years, but head coach Mark Farley always has his team prepared for games against FBS foes. In fact, the Panthers have knocked off Iowa State FIVE times. Nebraska can’t overlook this one after its big win over Colorado last week.

Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium: Eastern Illinois (1-1, 0-0) @ Northwestern (1-1, 0-0)

Evanston, IL

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: N/A | O/U N/A

When Northwestern first announced that it would play its home games in a temporary stadium, I hated the idea. Now, after seeing the lakefront stadium, I want to see a game there. Not this game, though.

Scott Stadium: Maryland (1-1, 0-1) @ Virginia (2-0, 1-0)

Charlottesville, VA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network | Line: Maryland -2.5 | O/U 57.5

Former ACC rivals Maryland and Virginia reunite for the first time since 2013. Virginia is coming off a one-point win at Wake Forest, while Maryland is reeling a bit after a disappointing home loss to Michigan State.