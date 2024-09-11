Iowa City Police and Fire Department respond to electrocution

The Iowa City Police Department and Fire Department were called to respond to a reported electrocution at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday.

Units were dispatched to Herbert Hoover Highway and Eastbury Drive following the report. Responders arrived at 9:58 a.m. and provided medical care to the victim on-site.

According to MidAmerican Energy, a request to shut off power was issued from a government or public official, and power was cut in the area of the electrocution at 9:54 p.m.

MidAmerican Energy reported 38 customers are without power, and the estimated restoration time is 5 p.m.

The victim was then transported to the hospital. There is no further information at this time, according to the release.