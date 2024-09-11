The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City Police and Fire Department respond to electrocution

First responders received the report at 9:53 a.m., and the victim was transported to the hospital.
Evan Watson, News Reporter
September 11, 2024
Ayrton Breckenridge
MidAmerican lineworkers fix electrical lines alongside Highway 6 after a tornado went through parts of Coralville on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Coralville fire and police departments worked alongside other agencies to help facilitate cleanup.

The Iowa City Police Department and Fire Department were called to respond to a reported electrocution at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday. 

Units were dispatched to Herbert Hoover Highway and Eastbury Drive following the report. Responders arrived at 9:58 a.m. and provided medical care to the victim on-site. 

According to MidAmerican Energy, a request to shut off power was issued from a government or public official, and power was cut in the area of the electrocution at 9:54 p.m.

MidAmerican Energy reported 38 customers are without power, and the estimated restoration time is 5 p.m.

The victim was then transported to the hospital. There is no further information at this time, according to the release. 

