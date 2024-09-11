Hawks in the WNBA | Sept. 4-10

Caitlin Clark added to her historic rookie resume yet again by earning Player of the Month honors — after averaging 24 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds through six games in August.

The Indiana Fever also secured a playoff spot for the first time since 2016 through that stretch.

The Fever took down the Los Angeles Sparks with a 93-86 victory on Sept. 4. Clark finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals on 8-of-17 shooting from the field.

With her second triple-double of the season, she became the fifth player in WNBA history to log multiple triple-doubles in a single campaign — joining Alyssa Thomas, Courtney Williams, Sabrina Ionescu, and Candace Parker.

Indiana’s five-game win streak was snapped with the 99-88 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sept. 6. Clark amassed 25 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and one block on 8-of-21 shooting from the field.

Clark’s first overtime game of her professional career ended with a 104-100 win over the Atlanta Dream on Sept. 8. In a career-high 45 minutes, she furnished a double-double of 26 points and 12 assists along with five rebounds on 7-of-17 shooting from the field.

The Fever stay put at the sixth seed with a 19-17 record and have a slim chance to push for the fifth seed, which is currently occupied by the Seattle Storm.

Same old for Hawks on the Aces

Kate Martin and Megan Gustafson continue to be subtle role players for the back-to-back defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

In the 72-67 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 6, Gustafson logged a scoreless outing with four rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes while Martin knocked down one of two free throws in just three minutes.

Gustafson rebounded nicely from her scoreless outing with a five-point, one-assist, one-rebound performance on 2-of-5 shooting in the 75-71 loss to the New York Liberty on Sept. 8.

Martin, on the other hand, missed all three shot attempts and didn’t record a stat in five minutes of action.

The Aces hold a one-game advantage over the Storm for the fourth seed with a 22-13 record.