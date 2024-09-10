Three takeaways from Iowa soccer’s 3-0 win against Baylor

The Iowa women’s soccer team took down the Baylor Bears in shutout fashion, 3-0, in Iowa City on Sunday.

The win pushed the No. 22 Hawkeyes to 4-0-2 on the season. The Bears move to 5-2 on the season.

Here are three takeaways from Iowa’s big win on Senior Night.

Limiting shots on goal proves successful, translates to offense

The Hawkeye defense has been nothing short of stellar this season, allowing only two goals all year. Part of the Hawkeyes’ success on defense is due to their ability to limit shots on goal.

Limiting shots on goal not only takes pressure off of goalkeeper Macy Enneking, but it also gives the Hawkeye offense more time to score.

Baylor did not have a single shot on goal in the first half of play — while the Hawkeyes controlled with 11 total shots on goal.

Iowa has been keeping defenses on their toes all season, racking up a total of 107 shots on goal. During the same timeframe, Iowa’s opponents, in comparison, have only 52 shots on goal.

Keeping defenses active and maintaining possession offensively have been instrumental to the Hawkeyes’ early successes.

Enneking continues dominance defending the goal

Enneking continued her dominant senior season with two saves on the night. She has only allowed two goals all season, forcing teams across the country to take notice of Iowa’s goalkeeper.

While Enenking did not have a single save in the first half of play, her timely defensive saves in the second half helped solidify the shutout.

Enneking now has 16 saves on the season and has not allowed a goal since Aug. 22 against Western Michigan. With the strength and depth of the Iowa offense, Enneking’s tough defensive play has made Iowa extremely difficult to match up against.

Hawkeye offense comes in clutch in second half

Three different Hawkeyes found themselves in the score column against a tough Baylor squad.

Iowa scored all three goals in the second half of play and finished the game with a total of 21 shots on goal.

Captain Rielee Fetty ended the drought for both teams after scoring at the 56:44 mark, giving Iowa a 1-0 lead. Lauren Geczik, a Texas A&M transfer, was credited with the assist.

First-year Berit Parten, coming off of Big Ten Freshman Player of the Week honors, scored the second goal for Iowa at the 84:04 mark, moving the score to 2-0 in favor of Iowa. Elle Otto was credited with the assist there.

Maggie Johnston scored the last goal for Iowa off of a penalty kick at the 89:21 mark to bring any hope of a Baylor comeback quickly to an end.

Up next

The Hawkeyes pick up action on the pitch this Thursday for a cross-state rivalry match against Nebraska, again in Iowa City.