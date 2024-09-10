Opinion | Social media traps teens in cycles of unnecessary spending

Social media is a trap — and it’s too easily given to young hands.

In this age of online marketplaces, kids have immediate access to anything they might desire. Oftentimes, this spirals into a cart of unnecessary products inspired by a plethora of trends circulating on social media.

Whether it be fashion, skincare, accessories, or household items, there’s always something new. And so many people, especially younger generations raised with social media, are falling into an endless cycle of shopping.

This shopping pattern comes at a price, and it’s not cheap.

With almost 50 million active internet users aged 17 and below in the U.S, it’s entirely too easy to fall victim to influencers and marketing.

Constant videos and posts promoting products, as well as heightened accessibility to shopping sites have given way to a new wave of materialism. According to a 2024 report studying consumer trends, 40 percent of Gen Z claim social media is the best way for discovering new products. The study also concluded that approximately 43 percent of Gen Z users have bought a product directly from an app.

Nowadays, social media influencers encourage their audiences to buy items that, upon further evaluation, are useless. Making money through commissions, these influencers have found a niche that preys on young viewers.

These trends have reached the point where “de-influencers” — people on social media who are telling their watchers what not to buy — have emerged.

Spending habits develop at a young age, and a majority of kids don’t yet have the education or willpower to develop sensible, sustainable habits for their financial future.

Seeing materialistic and impulsive behavior online can blind kids to the consequences of spending. Some might even adopt the mindset that they have endless funds to spend on food, drinks, clothing, and more.

While some people might believe consumerism stimulates the economy, leading to an increase in production, the negative impacts of consumerism seem to outweigh the positive. More than five billion consumers in the world creates an increase in demand for energy, food, clothing, and more. An overconsumption of these materials will deplete the resources we are trying so hard to preserve.

This materialism often comes at the expense of personal well-being. Excessive screen time and constant comparison to curated online personas can contribute to mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression.

The pressure to conform to an idealized image can lower self-esteem and lead to a cycle of dissatisfaction and compulsive buying.

In addition to personal wellness concerns, it’s important to make smart financial decisions for the good of the environment. Many kids and teens make smaller, seemingly insignificant purchases, but these purchases add up over time. They can cause pollution and an excess of waste.

Promoting a balanced approach to social media use with a focus on authentic connections and meaningful content can mitigate some of the negative impacts associated with excessive materialism.