Ongoing gambling lawsuit gains eleven current and former Iowa, Iowa State athletes

A federal lawsuit involving Iowa and Iowa State just grew bigger.

Eleven current and former athletes of the two schools are accusing Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI, of illegally obtaining gambling information of more than 40 athletes and hundreds of students.

The 51-page motion to intervene was filed Monday, joining the 11 newcomers with the 26 original athletes as a part of the lawsuit filed back in April.

The lawsuit alleges that the Iowa DCI conducted an unreasonable seizure while violating the athletes’ civil rights through the Fourth and 14th Amendments. Both filings accuse the DCI of using geofence technology at Iowa and ISU athletic facilities to identify online sports betting accounts on phone apps that were opened or active.

With the use of analytic software, the agency obtained reports listing the dates, times, and geolocations of those accounts and secured geolocation data and contents of electronic communication.

The suit claims that as a result of this improper conduct by investigators resulted in pain, suffering, mental anguish, humiliation, and damage to personal reputations. The investigation resulted in loss of NCAA eligibility for student-athletes.

The Iowa plaintiffs joining the lawsuit include former wrestler Brennan Swafford, former football player Terry Roberts, and former men’s basketball equipment manager Evan Schuster.

The Iowa State plaintiffs include former wrestlers Corey Cabanban, Carter Schmidt, Samuel Schuyler, Nathan Schon, and Drew Woodley, current wrestler Paniro Johnson, former track athlete Cameron Jones, and former football player Jeremiah Mathis III.

They are seeking both damages and attorney fees and are demanding a jury trial.

Des Moines-based attorneys Van Plumb, Matt Boles, and Adam Witosky filed the original lawsuit. They are now joined by Chris Sandy of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Grant Gerleman and James Roberts of Addison, Texas, who will be representing the new plaintiffs.