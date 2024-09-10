How Iowa field hockey goalkeeper Mia Magnotta has grown during the offseason

Heading into the 2024 offseason, Iowa field hockey head coach Lisa Cellucci knew she would lose a lot of senior talent from the 2023 season.

The departure of forward Sofie Stribos and defender Esme Gibson has forced Cellucci to start seven underclassmen in her rotation so far this season.

But Cellucci still had the veteran presence of third-year goalkeeper Mia Magnotta.

“As I tell the team all the time, and I am biased because I was a goalkeeper, but the goalkeeper is the most important and the most athletic,” Cellucci said. “If you have great goalkeeping and a goal scorer you are always in contention, and Mia is going to keep us in every game.”

In her debut season with Iowa in 2023, Magnotta had the tough task of replacing former goalkeeper Grace McGuire, who started 57 games for the Hawkeyes during her career.

In her first full season playing collegiate field hockey, Magnotta was the driving force for Iowa’s eight defensive shutouts throughout the season.

Magnotta posted a 12-5 record while holding opponents to 1.09 goals per game — good for sixth best in the country.

Before the 2024 campaign, Cellucci and her coaching staff challenged Magnotta to become a better player not only for herself, but for her teammates as well.

“We just needed her to take strides in her vocal leadership and just her ability to command the defense,” Cellucci said. “She is more of a quiet and reserved person, so it was a struggle for her early on. But she has really taken that to heart and done a fantastic job organizing it. They really tune into her. They listen and they respond, and I think it has been a huge difference in how well our defense has played.”

Magnotta credits much of her defined vocal leadership to Cellucci and her coaching staff, knowing she doesn’t have the same vocal inflections when both on and off the field.

“She has really taught me how to own and be confident in my voice,” Magnotta said. “I know it sounds like a scream, but I am just trying to help them and be loud to help them do their job. It’s definitely all Lisa’s doing.”

Outside of becoming a more on-field presence, Cellucci encouraged Magnotta to grow and strengthen her knowledge of the Hawkeye defense.

“Her strength is that she is unbelievably athletic, super fast, and sees the ball really well,” Cellucci said. “We challenged her with the tactical side of the game.”

Magnotta is already showcasing her offseason improvements in 2024.

In three games so far, Magnotta has allowed just two goals, guiding the Hawkeyes to two shutouts in the process.

For Iowa to be competitive in the Big Ten this season, they will need Magnotta to continue to show growth in her role.

“My main focus is just how I can grow as a leader,” Magnotta said. “I think becoming a senior and stepping into a role as someone who has had three years under their belt. I want to pass on what I know to the girls below me.”