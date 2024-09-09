Three teens charged in August stabbing at Iowa City West High School

Three teenagers from Johnson County are being charged with one count of first-degree burglary following a reported incident at Iowa City West High School in August.

A criminal complaint alleges 17-year-old Tion Exum-Carson of Coralville and 16-year-olds Nathaniel Washington and Moayed Elside, both of Iowa City, broke into West High at approximately 8 p.m. on Aug. 23.

None of the three accused teens attend West High. Both Washington and Exum-Carson previously trespassed at the school in 2022 and were given warnings.

The three teens were reportedly caught on West High surveillance cameras chasing an unnamed 16-year-old male through the school hallway, according to the criminal complaint. Upon capture, the three allegedly punched, kicked, and stabbed the individual several times, resulting in a gash on the victim’s left arm.

No further information about the victim is given in the report, although a no-contact order was filed for an unnamed 16-year-old.

Washington and Elside initially appeared in court Sept. 6 and are being held on a $50,000 bond each. Exum-Carson initially appeared in court Sept. 9 and is being held on a $75,000 bond.