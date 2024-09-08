Iowa field hockey earns tough 2-0 victory over Miami (OH)

The Iowa field hockey team returned back into the win column after topping Miami (OH) 2-0 on Friday afternoon, marking their second shutout in three games.

After only scoring one goal in its first two games of the season, the Iowa offense looked to bounce offensively against the Redhawks. But after two-quarters of play, the score was knotted 0-0 with only two shots on goal from the Hawkeyes.

All of that changed in the second quarter when second-year forward Dionna van Aalsum broke the ice for the Hawkeyes off a penalty corner with assists from fourth-year forward Annika Herbine and third-year defender Milly Short.

Minutes later, second-year midfielder Lieve van Kessel notched her first goal of the season off an assist from second-year forward Miranda Jackson, ultimately sealing the deal for Iowa.

“That’s what we need to do,” Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci said. “When we have momentum we need to continue to create it and find a way to put a team away. We are getting there with the offense, it’s just we really have to clean up our midfield play and have to be better at taking care of the ball.”

Defense Steps Up

Cellucci and her coaching staff prepared a game plan that focused on applying pressure with their forwards and eliminating all Miami penalty corners.

And the defense did just that.

Outside of three penalty corners, the Redhawks couldn’t get anything going on their side of the field. Not only did the Hawkeye defense prevent any goals, they also limited Miami to zero-shot attempts.

“I think first and foremost we have really been working on our defensive organization and our structure and shape,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci. “The back three [defenders], the way they were tested last weekend has provided them some great experience and they have done a really good job.”

Hawkeyes show resilience

Going into the season, Cellucci knew that this roster would be younger than previous squads, as seven of the 11 starters are underclassmen. Continuing to progress through a season is what Cellucci is looking for from her young athletes.

“They are resilient,” said Cellucci. “They are young, but they are doing their best to stick to the plan. Our style of hockey is what we have to keep the focus on because we are going to see unbelievable competition. As long as we can keep building on the attacking side of the ball I think we are going to be really good.”

Up Next

Iowa returns home to Grant Field next weekend for contests against New Hampshire and Delaware. The games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and noon, respectively.