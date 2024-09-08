Iowa City developing five-year plan to address affordable housing

With over 30,000 University of Iowa students converging on Iowa City every time the summer folds into autumn, housing both long-time residents and students has become an ongoing struggle for the city. Now, Iowa City is working on a new five-year plan to better address housing and development priorities.

The city is currently gathering public input to develop a new plan called City Steps 2030.

“I think City Steps will be great for Iowa City,” Lizzie Trenhaile, a second-year student at the UI, said. “One of the most stressful things about being a student is finding affordable housing.”

The plan will benefit not only Iowa City residents, but the larger student population that takes up a portion of the city. Trenhaile said on top of worrying about tuition, many college students must find affordable housing with very limited options.

A goal for the project is determining how federal spending money is used and prioritizing low-income housing. The plan will help the city determine how to properly put this money toward housing improvements.

In an email to The Daily Iowan, Erika Kubly, the city’s neighborhood services coordinator, wrote the fund will be used for affordable housing and human services. She stated City Steps is aiming to benefit low-income residents.

Escucha Mi Voz, an immigrant-led community organization focused on the equality of immigrants and refugees, has touched on the importance of creating new housing options at various city council meetings.

In October of 2023, members of the organization said in a statement to the city council that they’ve been appreciative of the city’s efforts in working for more affordable housing options, but they feel there is a lot more work that needs to be done.

RELATED: Housing code changes causing division in Iowa City

The group has talked widely about not only creating more affordable housing but also adequate living conditions. The group has advocated for changes to the housing codes, stressing that the standards of housing are just as important as the price.

“Most of these rental properties along this strip are in poor, marginal, or defective condition and could be purchased, demolished, and rebuilt into deeply affordable supportive housing for immigrants and refugees,” said members of Escucha Mi Voz in a statement to the city.

Kubly wrote that as the plan is developing, the city is asking for the public’s help. She emphasized that the city accepts responses from housing surveys to clearly identify the problems regarding housing access in Iowa City.

In aiming to reach residents, the city has put out multiple surveys and public input meetings to give the community a chance to voice their opinions.

All housing surveys can be found on the Iowa City government website, and the next virtual public input meeting will be held on Sept. 9.