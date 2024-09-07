Live updates | No. 21 Iowa football takes on rival Iowa State in Week 2

IOWA CITY – The No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes host rival Iowa State in the 71st annual Cy-Hawk game Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. Both squads are coming off resounding victories against FCS foes, giving up a combined three points. The Cyclones are led by reigning Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Rocco Becht, who threw for 267 yards and two scores in Week 1.

Becht struggled against the Hawkeyes last season in his second-ever collegiate start, tossing for 203 yards, a touchdown, and an interception returned for a touchdown. Indeed, Iowa’s defense proved stout in the last meeting, conceding only 87 rushing yards and 3.9 yards per play. Yet as was a pattern in 2023, the offense wasn’t up to par, totaling nine first downs and 235 total yards.

With new offensive coordinator Tim Lester in tow, Iowa aims to support its defense’s effort like it did last week in a 40-point outburst against Illinois State. The Hawkeyes will once again be without wide receiver Seth Anderson, who continues to nurse a nagging injury, while the Cyclones won’t have starting linebacker Caleb Bacon, who is out indefinitely with a lower left leg ailment.

Hawkeye receiver Kaleb Brown will make his season debut after missing Week 1 due to a suspension for an OWI charge over the summer. The Ohio State transfer did not record a catch last year against Iowa State, but figures to play a key role in this year’s offensive attack due to his versatility on end-around plays.

COIN TOSS: Iowa State wins the toss, and chooses to defer. The Hawkeyes will receive the opening kickoff in the north end zone.

1Q –10:09 Iowa 0, Iowa State, 0 –The Hawkeyes post three first downs, attacking the sidelines on short passes to fullback Hayden Large and running back Kaleb Johnson. On 1st and 10, Iowa running back Kamari Moulton is tackled by Cyclone linebacker Jacob Ellis for a loss of four yards and the Hawkeyes can’t recover. New punter Rhys Dakin sends Kinnick into a frenzy with a 38-yard punt downed at the one.

1Q –10:09 Iowa 0, Iowa State 0 –The Cyclones rush for eight yards on two plays, but consecutive false start flags on Iowa State push it back to the two-yard line. Running back Abu Sama musters a three-yard gain and Iowa State opts to punt. The Hawkeyes will take over at the Cyclone 43-yard line.

1Q –6:29 Iowa 7, Iowa State 0 – All it takes is two plays for the Hawkeyes to hit paydirt. After a 16-yard dart from quarterback Cade McNamara to wideout Jacob Gill, running back Kaleb Johnson dashes down the right sideline untouched for a 27-yard score.

1Q –4:09 Iowa 7, Iowa State 0 – The Cyclones go three-and-out, losing four yards in the process. Hawkeye defensive lineman Max Llewellyn records a sack.

1Q –2:03 Iowa 7, Iowa State, 0 – McNamara finds Gill for a 21-yard gain, but the Hawkeyes can’t muster much more. Dakin pins Iowa State at the five.

1Q –0:51 Iowa 7, Iowa State, 0 – Samu gains six yards up the middle but is stopped on the next play. On third down, Becht drops back to pass and looks over the middle, but is oblivious to Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins, who snags the pass and returns the ball four yards to the 12.

2Q –13:40 Iowa 10, Iowa State, 0 – Even with the favorable field position, Iowa can’t take advantage. Moulton is rag-dolled by Cyclone lineman Dominque Orange. Terrell Washington takes a sweep to the right side but is tackled for no gain. On third down, McNamara has time to throw, but his pass to Gill in the corner of the end zone is broken up. Kicker Drew Stevens nails a 23-yarder to extend the lead.

2Q –13:40 Iowa 10, Iowa State, 0 – The Cyclones go three-and-out, but gain a first down after Higgins is flagged for roughing the passer on third down. Despite the second chance, Iowa State gains six yards on the next three plays and opts to punt. Returner Kaden Wetjen calls a fair catch and the Hawkeyes will take over at the 15.

2Q –9:03 Iowa 10, Iowa State, 0 – Iowa has its first three-and-out of the day, as Moulton’s two rushes net two yards. McNamara finds wideout Reece Vander Zee over the middle, but the pass is broken up by Cyclone corner Myles Purchase.

2Q –7:16 Iowa 10, Iowa State, 0 – Iowa State goes three-and-out, as Hawkeye lineman Yahya Black records his third tackle of the day. Corner Jermari Harris nearly notches an interception on third down.

2Q –2:57 Iowa 10, Iowa State, 0 – The Hawkeyes go three-and-out but the Cyclones don’t fair much better, posting one first down on an 11-yard toss from Becht to wideout Jayden Higgins, but opting to punt a few plays later. The respective squads have combined for eight punts this afternoon.

2Q –1:11 Iowa 13, Iowa State, 0 – Johnson single-handedly brings the Hawkeyes within scoring range, dashing 37 yards to the 40-yard line before sprinting another 26 on the next play. Large forces himself through the hole on third down, but the Hawkeyes can’t go much farther. Moulton gains two yards but McNamara’s two pass attempts soar incomplete. Stevens kicks his second field goal of the day.

HALFTIME: Iowa 13, Iowa 0 – The Cyclones benefitted from a roughing the punter penalty on Hawkeye Deavin Hilson, granting them another first down to keep their drive alive. Two Becht tosses to Higgins and wideout Jaylin Noel bring Iowa State within field goal range with three seconds remaining, but Kyle Konrardy shanks his attempt wide left. Iowa has now gone six quarters this season without letting up a point.

3Q –13:28 Iowa 13, Iowa State, 0 – Bring the punt counter to 10. Cyclones gain two yards in three plays, as Black and linebackers Nick Jackson and Kyler Fisher collect tackles. Iowa State has 35 rushing yards on the afternoon.

3Q –12:54 Iowa 13, Iowa State, 0 – McNamara throws his first pick of the season, as his deep shot to tight end Luke Lachey winds up in the hands of a leaping Darien Porter.

3Q –12:54 Iowa 13, Iowa State, 7 – The Cyclones drive 75 yards on 9 plays, highlighted by a 28-yard catch and run from Becht to Stevo Klotz and a 21-yard dime up the seam to tight end Benjamin Brahmer. After two plays in the red zone for six yards, Becht finds Higgins in the corner of the end zone for six.

3Q –4:47 Iowa 19, Iowa State, 7 – The Hawkeyes answer right back with a touchdown drive of their own, advancing 79 yards on seven plays in just over four minutes. Johnson kicked off the series with a 54-yard dash. After a McNamara completion to Gill to set Iowa up at the three, Johnson worked his way through the line and into the end zone for his second score of the day and his fourth of the season. The Hawkeyes try for two, but McNamara’s attempt to Vander Zee in the end zone is broken up.

3Q –4:47 Iowa 19, Iowa State, 14 – We have ourselves a ball game. Iowa State, clearly unbothered by Johnson’s dominance, delivers a 75-yard score on the very next play. Wideout Jaylin Noel broke past Hawkeye safety Xavier Nwankpa on a post route and found himself all alone down the seam. Reeling in the pass from Becht, the senior from Kansas City trotted untouched to the end zone.

3Q –3:06 Iowa 19, Iowa State, 14 – Iowa musters three yards on three plays, and punts for the fifth time.

Start of 4Q: Iowa 19, Iowa State, 14 – Iowa State running back Jaylon Jackson gains 17 yards on three runs, but fellow RB Carson Hansen doesn’t have the same success, getting stopped twice short of the sticks. The Cyclones punt 36 yards to the Hawkeyes’ 16.

4Q –13:30 Iowa 19, Iowa State, 14 –Iowa’s offense continues to stall, posting its second three-and-out of the half, as Johnson can’t find holes and McNamara’s pass to Vander Zee flies out of reach on third down. The Cyclones will take over following a 40-yard boot from Dakin.

4Q –11:32 Iowa 19, Iowa State, 17 –The Cyclones drive 23 yards on four plays, highlighted by an 18-yard grab from Higgins. After a great open-field tackle from Sebastian Castro and another stop, Konrardy drills a 46-yarder to make it a one-possession game.

4Q –9:43 Iowa 19, Iowa State, 17 – The Hawkeye offense continues to be plagued by three-and-outs. Johnson starts the drive with a three-yard loss before McNamara’s deep pass to Kaleb Brown is broken up by Malik Vernon.

4Q –6:39 Iowa 19, Iowa State, 17 – Abu runs for a first down, but that’s all the Cyclones can do as Brian Allen chases Becht out of the pocket and out of bounds on third down.

4Q – 2:50 Iowa 19, Iowa State, 17–After both teams traded punts, Johnson set the tone with a seven-yard run. His two-yard dash set Iowa up with a third-and-one situation. Johnson converted once again, and got the ball two more times until Iowa punted to the 22.

4Q – 0:06 Iowa State 20, Iowa 19 – Becht finds Noel up the right sideline for a gain of 30. Konrardy nails a 54-yarder before a stunned Kinnick. Wetjen takes the kickoff 35 yards.

FINAL: Iowa State 20, Iowa 19 McNamara’s desperation heave is short of the end zone and intercepted by Porter. For the second time in the last three years, Iowa State has beaten Iowa on the road.

This is a developing story. Check back here or at @dipregame on X for live updates.