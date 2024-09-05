The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Iowa State

Find out more on the 71st annual Cy-Hawk matchup, including start time, weather, announcers, and more.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor September 5, 2024
Emily Nyberg
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson scores a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Illinois State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Redbirds 40-0. Johnson was responsible for two of the teams touchdowns.

No. 21 Iowa football will host rival Iowa State in the 71st annual Cy-Hawk game on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes have taken seven of the last eight matchups, with the only loss occurring two years ago in a 10-7 heartbreak in Iowa City. Both squads are 1-0, having yielded a combined three points to their FCS opponents Illinois State and North Dakota last week.

Iowa leads the all-time series, 47-23, but has averaged less than 200 yards of offense against the Cyclones over the last three years. After piling up 40 points in Week 1, new coordinator Tim Lester and the Hawkeye offense will look to repeat such a performance on Saturday.

Matchup: No. 21 Iowa (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 7 at 2:30 p.m. Central Time

Weather: 67 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: CBS

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play); Gary Danielson (color analyst); Jenny Dell (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 36

Print this Story