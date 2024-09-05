Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Iowa State

No. 21 Iowa football will host rival Iowa State in the 71st annual Cy-Hawk game on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes have taken seven of the last eight matchups, with the only loss occurring two years ago in a 10-7 heartbreak in Iowa City. Both squads are 1-0, having yielded a combined three points to their FCS opponents Illinois State and North Dakota last week.

Iowa leads the all-time series, 47-23, but has averaged less than 200 yards of offense against the Cyclones over the last three years. After piling up 40 points in Week 1, new coordinator Tim Lester and the Hawkeye offense will look to repeat such a performance on Saturday.

Matchup: No. 21 Iowa (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 7 at 2:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Weather: 67 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: CBS

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play); Gary Danielson (color analyst); Jenny Dell (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 36