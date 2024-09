University of Iowa SCOPE productions hosted a battle of the bands at the Iowa Memorial Union’s River Amphitheater Wednesday night.

Approximately 70 people attended the event, with many arriving after sunset.

Four bands competed for votes, which attendees cast following the final performance. The bands included Kobe Williams Music, The Bits, One More Hour, and 28 Days Later.

The band 28 Days Later won a majority of votes cast, securing the win and a future show at Gabe’s.