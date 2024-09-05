The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

The Daily Iowan

On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s band of football writers pick a slate of Week 2 games

There is plenty of unity surrounding Texas’ hopes on the road against Michigan, but not everyone is in agreement on if Colorado can top Nebraska in Lincoln.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor September 5, 2024
Emma Calabro
University of Iowa players stand for the national anthem during a football game between Iowa and Illinois State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Redbirds 40-0.

Iowa State @ No. 21 Iowa 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (3-3): Iowa – Ben and Colin, our friendship is SUSPENDED. 

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (5-1): Iowa – Cue video of Kirk spitting and checking his notes during the siren.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (3-3):  Iowa – Hawks have won seven of the last eight in the series. Make it eight of nine on Saturday. 

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (4-2):  Iowa – Screaming “[Insert expletive here] the Cyclones” all week!

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (4-2): Iowa – Sebastian Castro lives rent-free in Rocco Becht’s head

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (3-3):  Iowa –  How many of you were freaking out about Iowa’s offense after one half?

Jason Brummond, Publisher (5-1):  Iowa – My five-year-old is not a fan of the “Cyclowns.”

No. 3 Texas @ No. 10 Michigan

McGowan: Texas – Bring back the live mascot, Michigan. Or at least Hugh Jackman.

Votzmeyer: Texas –  Go watch the Quinn Ewers interview with Caleb Pressley.

Schultz: Texas –   For the first and last time – Hook ’em Horns.  

Meglio: Texas – Michigan couldn’t pass with JJ McCarthy and still can’t pass now.

Reisetter: Texas – No Harbaugh. 

Bohnenkamp: Texas – If only Connor Stalions could steal the Hook ‘Em Horns sign.

Brummond: Texas – All signs, stolen or otherwise, point to Texas winning.

Arkansas @ No. 16 Oklahoma State 

McGowan: Arkansas – ABC, please use Lenny Kravitz’s original version of “Fly Away.”  CBS would. 

Votzmeyer: Oklahoma State – Go Pokes. Shoutout Rickie Fowler.

Schultz: Oklahoma State – Mike Gundy’s mullet remains one of the coolest coaching styles in sports.

Meglio: Oklahoma State –  I stand with my lightskin brother Cade Cunningham.

Reisetter: Oklahoma State – Have you seen Ollie Gordon II in NCAA 25???

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma State – A game to really not care about.

Brummond: Oklahoma State – Arkansas won’t be able to stop Ollie Gordon II.

No. 23 Georgia Tech @ Syracuse 

McGowan: Syracuse – Orange you glad I break up the monotony?

Votzmeyer: Georgia Tech – “Yellowjackets” might be the toughest CFB name.

Schultz: Georgia Tech – Rumor has it that the Carrier Dome has experienced a large yellow jacket infestation.

Meglio: Georgia Tech – Shoutout Iman Shumpert.

Reisetter: Georgia Tech – Tech found a pot of gold in Dublin. 

Bohnenkamp: Georgia Tech – A game to maybe care about, because Georgia Tech could be good.

Brummond: Georgia Tech – Georgia Tech suddenly in the ACC race conversation.

No. 14 Tennessee @ No. 24 NC State 

McGowan: Tennessee – ​​Also known as the subject of every Morgan Wallen song. Overrated.

Votzmeyer: Tennessee – Do your homework on what happened with the Vols last Saturday.

Schultz: Tennessee – Cue “Rocky Top.” 

Meglio: Tennessee – Tennessee – Beating NC State is not worth tearing down the goalpost, Vols fans.

Reisetter: Tennessee –  Iamaleava for Hesiman? 

Bohnenkamp: Tennessee –  Vols have a dog mascot, and that’s OK.

Brummond: Tennessee – I’ve never tried Duke’s mayo.

Colorado @ Nebraska 

McGowan: Colorado – It’s all scripted, people.

Votzmeyer: Colorado – A Shilo Sanders late hit on off-brand Mahomes might shatter the football world.

Schultz: Nebraska – Iowa still has better corn. 

Meglio: Nebraska –  Colorado’s defense is cheeks, buns, straight cooked.

Reisetter: Nebraska – Boulder…. we have a problem.

Bohnenkamp: Nebraska –  Deion barely beat North Dakota State. 

Brummond: Nebraska – Colorado still looks like a fraud.

