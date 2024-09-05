On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s band of football writers pick a slate of Week 2 games

Iowa State @ No. 21 Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (3-3): Iowa – Ben and Colin, our friendship is SUSPENDED.

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (5-1): Iowa – Cue video of Kirk spitting and checking his notes during the siren.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (3-3): Iowa – Hawks have won seven of the last eight in the series. Make it eight of nine on Saturday.

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (4-2): Iowa – Screaming “[Insert expletive here] the Cyclones” all week!

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (4-2): Iowa – Sebastian Castro lives rent-free in Rocco Becht’s head

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (3-3): Iowa – How many of you were freaking out about Iowa’s offense after one half?

Jason Brummond, Publisher (5-1): Iowa – My five-year-old is not a fan of the “Cyclowns.”

No. 3 Texas @ No. 10 Michigan

McGowan: Texas – Bring back the live mascot, Michigan. Or at least Hugh Jackman.

Votzmeyer: Texas – Go watch the Quinn Ewers interview with Caleb Pressley.

Schultz: Texas – For the first and last time – Hook ’em Horns.

Meglio: Texas – Michigan couldn’t pass with JJ McCarthy and still can’t pass now.

Reisetter: Texas – No Harbaugh.

Bohnenkamp: Texas – If only Connor Stalions could steal the Hook ‘Em Horns sign.

Brummond: Texas – All signs, stolen or otherwise, point to Texas winning.

Arkansas @ No. 16 Oklahoma State

McGowan: Arkansas – ABC, please use Lenny Kravitz’s original version of “Fly Away.” CBS would.

Votzmeyer: Oklahoma State – Go Pokes. Shoutout Rickie Fowler.

Schultz: Oklahoma State – Mike Gundy’s mullet remains one of the coolest coaching styles in sports.

Meglio: Oklahoma State – I stand with my lightskin brother Cade Cunningham.

Reisetter: Oklahoma State – Have you seen Ollie Gordon II in NCAA 25???

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma State – A game to really not care about.

Brummond: Oklahoma State – Arkansas won’t be able to stop Ollie Gordon II.

No. 23 Georgia Tech @ Syracuse

McGowan: Syracuse – Orange you glad I break up the monotony?

Votzmeyer: Georgia Tech – “Yellowjackets” might be the toughest CFB name.

Schultz: Georgia Tech – Rumor has it that the Carrier Dome has experienced a large yellow jacket infestation.

Meglio: Georgia Tech – Shoutout Iman Shumpert.

Reisetter: Georgia Tech – Tech found a pot of gold in Dublin.

Bohnenkamp: Georgia Tech – A game to maybe care about, because Georgia Tech could be good.

Brummond: Georgia Tech – Georgia Tech suddenly in the ACC race conversation.

No. 14 Tennessee @ No. 24 NC State

McGowan: Tennessee – ​​Also known as the subject of every Morgan Wallen song. Overrated.

Votzmeyer: Tennessee – Do your homework on what happened with the Vols last Saturday.

Schultz: Tennessee – Cue “Rocky Top.”

Meglio: Tennessee – Tennessee – Beating NC State is not worth tearing down the goalpost, Vols fans.

Reisetter: Tennessee – Iamaleava for Hesiman?

Bohnenkamp: Tennessee – Vols have a dog mascot, and that’s OK.

Brummond: Tennessee – I’ve never tried Duke’s mayo.

Colorado @ Nebraska

McGowan: Colorado – It’s all scripted, people.

Votzmeyer: Colorado – A Shilo Sanders late hit on off-brand Mahomes might shatter the football world.

Schultz: Nebraska – Iowa still has better corn.

Meglio: Nebraska – Colorado’s defense is cheeks, buns, straight cooked.

Reisetter: Nebraska – Boulder…. we have a problem.

Bohnenkamp: Nebraska – Deion barely beat North Dakota State.

Brummond: Nebraska – Colorado still looks like a fraud.