Five things to watch for in Iowa football’s Week 2 matchup against Iowa State

1. First quarter play

I’m sure everyone inside Kinnick Stadium had a lump in their throat watching the Iowa offense in the opening half against Illinois State. Not throwing to the sticks on third down, not creating holes for running backs, and hitting receivers in anywhere but the hands. Safe to say, the first half was a painful reminder of what Iowa’s offense has been in recent years. Pulling that stunt again against Iowa State is a recipe for disaster in what’s sure to be a close game.

Quarterback Cade McNamara and Co. don’t have to drop 30-plus, but at the very least have productive drives that keep the Cyclone defense on the field. No three-and-outs would be huge.

2. Kaleb Brown’s role in the offense

Kaleb Brown will make his season debut Saturday after serving a one-game suspension for an OWI charge over the summer. The former Ohio State wideout contributed with 22 receptions for 215 yards and a score last season as the Hawkeyes’ third-best pass-catcher. The 5-foot-10 Brown also factored in the ground game, averaging six yards per carry, mostly from reverses and end-arounds.

Given this versatility, it will be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Tim Lester weaponizes Brown in the system. Brown sits behind Kaden Wetjen on the depth chart, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he has multiple touches on Saturday, especially with his experience.

3. Stopping Rocco Becht

All apologies to Illinois States’ Tommy Rittenhouse and Jake Rubley, but Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht will be the first legitimate collegiate QB the Hawkeyes have faced so far this season. And while Becht wasn’t perfect in his Cy-Hawk game last year, the signal-caller has become miles better than what he once was. Against the Hawkeyes last September, Becht posted a passer rating of 94, which turned out to be his lowest output of the season, where he went on to win the Big 12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year award.

The redshirt sophomore is also a factor in the run game, tallying 54 carries and three scores in 2023. Regardless of how potent the Hawkeye defensive line was last week, mobile quarterbacks are always a problem. Keeping Becht in the pocket and not allowing him to make plays will be key on Saturday.

4. Line play

While the Hawkeye front five did well in its protection of quarterback Cade McNamara, allowing no sacks against an Illinois State defense that averaged three per game last season, the unit will face quite a bigger test against Iowa State. The Cyclones feature size up front in 6-foot-4, 325-pound tackle Dominique Orange, who totalled 16 tackles across five starts last season. Orange is joined by fellow lineman J.R. Singleton and Trent Jones II, who combined for 6.5 sacks in 2023.

Iowa’s offensive line will have to open up holes for the running backs early on for the Hawkeyes to have success. Setting the tone will be critical.

5. Tandem receiver challenge

While the Hawkeyes have a strong secondary in safety Xavier Nwankpa and defensive back Sebastian Castro, the Iowa defense will have its hands full against a pair of talented Cyclone receivers. Wideouts Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins combined for 1,803 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

The pair continued their dominance in Iowa State’s defeat of North Dakota last week with 210 yards and two scores. Coordinator Phil Parker’s group will have to stay disciplined and not gamble on routes, especially with Noel, who’s more of a deep threat, collecting four passes of 50 yards or more last season.