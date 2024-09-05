Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 2 of college football season

Power Rankings

Ohio State — Let’s be real, it will probably be number one all season. Oregon — Dillon Gabriel threw for 380 passing yards in Week One, sheesh. USC — USC should be second, but I’m giving Oregon the benefit of the doubt for now. Penn State — Just a great team with great potential. Nothing special to say here. Iowa — Iowa offense scoring 40 points with 250 passing yards? Natty run incoming. Michigan — The Wolverines’ passing game is atrocious. Nebraska — Dylan Raiola is the damn truth. Nebraska fans should be excited. Washington — Excited to see this team play some Big Ten opponents. Maryland — Honestly could be ranked higher after the whooping it gave UConn. Wisconsin — Western Michigan gave them a run for their money. Rutgers — The most mid team in the Big Ten. Illinois — If there’s any team that’s bound to fall in the rankings after Week Two, it’s Illinois. Michigan State — I thought Michigan’s offense was bad until I looked at Michigan State’s offensive stats… Purdue — Hudson Card will not be completing 24-of-25 of his passes again. Indiana — Get the wins in now before Big Ten play. Minnesota — Minnesota! What happened!? Only winless team in the Big Ten. Northwestern — At least their temporary stadium is nice. UCLA — The Bruins will not survive in the Big Ten without a run game.

Matchups

Memorial Stadium: Western Illinois (0-1, 0-0) @ Indiana (1-0, 0-0)

Bloomington, IN

Where/When To Watch: Friday at 6 p.m. on BTN | Line: N/A | O/U: N/A

Western Illinois got smoked, 54-15, by Northern Illinois in Week One. You can expect the Hoosiers to run up the score in a similar fashion, if not worse.

Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium: Duke (1-0, 0-0) @ Northwestern (1-0, 0-0)

Evanston, IL

Where/When To Watch: Friday at 8 p.m. on FS1 | Line: NU -3 | O/U: 40.5

One of the more underrated matchups in Week Two. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Duke pulled out the win in this one. Lock in.

Michigan Stadium: No. 4 Texas (1-0, 0-0) @ No. 9 Michigan (1-0, 0-0)

Ann Arbor, MI

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Texas -6.5 | O/U: 44.5

Game of the week if you reside outside of Iowa. If you thought Michigan’s offense struggled against Fresno State last weekend, imagine what’s going to happen against the fourth-best team in the country.

Beaver Stadium: Bowling Green (1-0, 0-0) @ No. 8 Penn State (1-0, 0-0)

University Park, PA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: Penn State -31.5 | O/U: 49.5

I’ll just look at the final score after the game. Watching Bowling Green play football is the least of my worries.

Huntington Bank Stadium: Rhode Island (1-0, 0-0) @ Minnesota (0-1, 0-0)

Minneapolis, MN

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Peacock | Line: N/A | O/U: N/A

This isn’t the game that’ll have you up pregaming at 9 a.m., especially when Texas-Michigan is taking place at the same time. Nobody should have this game on their TVs.

SHI Stadium: Akron (0-1, 0-0) @ Rutgers (1-0, 0-0)

Piscataway, NJ

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: Rutgers -23.5 | O/U: 41.5

Poor Akron had to endure Ohio State in its first game of the season, and will still be recovering from that matchup going into this game against Rutgers. Scarlet Knights by a mile.

Kinnick Stadium: Iowa State (1-0, 0-0) @ No. 25 Iowa (1-0, 0-0)

Iowa City, IA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: IOWA -3 | O/U: 36.5

Ah yes, Hate Week. The best week of the year. Grab your beers, put on your Hawkeye apparel, and gather around your loved ones. It’s time for war.

SECU Stadium: Michigan State (1-0, 0-0) @ Maryland (1-0, 0-0)

College Park, MD

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: UMD -9 | O/U: 44.5

How beautiful is this? The first Big Ten matchup of the season. Too bad it’s during the Cy-Hawk game. With that being said, give me Maryland.

Husky Stadium: Eastern Michigan (1-0, 0-0) @ Washington (1-0, 0-0)

Seattle, WA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 on BTN | Line: UW -25 | O/U: 47.5

Sorry Washington, but Will Rogers cannot replace Michael Penix Jr. Enjoy this win against Eastern Michigan because it’s going to get rough come Big Ten play.

Camp Randall Stadium: South Dakota (1-0, 0-0) @ Wisconsin (1-0, 0-0)

Madison, WI

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: N/A | O/U: N/A

I just know Wisconsin misses Braelon Allen because they cannot pass the football. But who am I to say anything about inability to pass? Look at Iowa the past few years.

Memorial Stadium: No. 22 Kansas (1-0, 0-0) @ Illinois (1-0, 0-0)

Champaign, IL

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: KU -6 | O/U: 55.5

Imagine if Paul Pierce mossed Deron Williams for a touchdown off a dime from Mario Chalmers. That’s what happens when two basketball schools meet on the football field.

Ohio Stadium: Western Michigan (0-1, 0-0) @ No. 2 Ohio State (1-0, 0-0)

Columbus, OH

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: OSU -39 | O/U: 54.5

The Broncos put up a fight against Wisconsin last week, but this ain’t no Wisconsin this time around. Hold Western Michigan in your prayers.

Memorial Stadium: Colorado (1-0, 0-0) @ Nebraska (1-0, 0-0)

Lincoln, NE

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock | Line: Nebraska -6.5 | O/U: 57.5

Two words: Shedeur Sanders and Dylan Raiola — must-see TV. The Buffaloes will score 28 points, but their defense will give up 35 points. Colorado is the new USC.

Autzen Stadium: Boise State (1-0, 0-0) @ No. 3 Oregon (1-0, 0-0)

Eugene, OR

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 9 p.m. on Peacock | Line: ORE -18.5 | O/U: 60.5

Another Idaho-based team for Oregon. I expect Dillon Gabriel to throw for another 380 passing yards in this one.

LA Memorial Coliseum: Utah State (1-0, 0-0) @ USC (1-0, 0-0)

Los Angeles, CA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 10 p.m. on BTN | Line: USC -27 | O/U: 61.5

You saw what the Trojans defense did last weekend? If they hold up against LSU, imagine what they’re going to do against Utah State. The line for this game isn’t big enough.