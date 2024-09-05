28 Days Later takes home a broken string and prize at Battle of the Bands 2024

On the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 4, echoing into the tree-lined riverside was a sound you would not expect to hear amongst the crickets’ chorus. Rock and indie music, emanated from the IMU river terrace and filled the sunset-filled sky with an assortment of electric guitar, melodic woodwind instruments, and harsh drumbeats.

This scene unfolded in front of a lively audience at SCOPE Production’s seventh annual Battle of the Bands. Last year, local band Two Canes took the prize home, but this year, we saw four new bands compete against each other for the same spot.

As the event nears its decade-anniversary, Jacqueline Jollay, General Manager of SCOPE Production, gave insight into the organization’s evolving mission. Four bands compete to win a gig at a local venue and a cash prize every year.

“Our biggest thing is uplifting local artists,” Jollay said.

Opening the competition, Kobe Williams and the Fantasy, based in Cedar Rapids, broke the silence with a few classic rock singles. Much of their work comprised longer interludes, and fewer vocals and lyrics, bringing the crowd’s attention to the fervorous instrumentals.

The sound was so enticing, that rowers on the Iowa River slowed down to take in the scenic moment and become engrossed in the music. Bikers, too, passed through the venue and made double takes at the band.

Audience member Nathan Ausberger, a first-year interested in music production, was especially drawn to the event’s setting.

“I enjoyed the location,” Ausberger said. “With the river and the background, and the band performing in front of it, they picked a good location.”

Grunge band The Bits took the stage with a powerful presence second. The rawest vocals of the night came from this performance, with nods to screamo metal and punk-rock bands. Up until this point, the crowd was mostly humble and sedentary, but the lead guitarist’s shredding certainly garnered some praise from the audience.

The third performance of the night was perhaps the most unique. Theatrical, gender-bending band One More Hour presented a collision of so many genres that are otherwise not seen meshed, from indie and folk to a punk sound.

Outside of their distinct sound, they also had a unique style, with many of their group members sporting spunky, unique hairstyles, piercings, tattoos, and grunge outfits. This, alongside a heartfelt intro to their song recounting a romantic, but unrequited study-abroad encounter, made them all the more personable to the audience. A handful of people danced which lit up the crowd.

Concluding this night of music and crisp breezes, 28 Days Later, an indie-rock band whose members reside in Iowa City, brought home a well-deserved win with a profound stage presence and an incredible lineup of songs. The connection this band formed with the crowd was unlike the others, and their dedication was apparent from the moment lead singer and guitarist Gino Hale iconically broke a guitar string, provoking many cheers from the crowd.

Then, before an electrifying cover of “Baba O’Riley” by The Who, Hale called up the crowd to dance without caring about what others thought, and this was the opportunity everyone had been waiting for. Ausberger, among many other audience members, was moved by this moment.

“My favorite part of the event was probably when 28 Days Later told everyone to stand up and get closer,” Ausberger said. “It’s what made it fun.”

28 Days Later wasn’t just performing and bringing exposure to their original work, they connected with Iowa City through the universal language of music.

“We had some friends last year that played in Dirty Blonde and Fishbait,” Hale recounted. “We were on the chiller side of things– we were in the audience, so once the application showed up, I was the first one there, I promise you.”

The legacy and morale of SCOPE’s Battle of the Bands event has built an audience in ways outside of enjoying a night of entertainment. It encourages people to create and share more music, art, and most importantly, heartfelt time with the community.

“We just want to keep building on the idea that we’re not only bringing those big name, eye-drawers but making sure that people know that Iowa City has a beautiful and incredibly talented local music scene,” Jollay said.