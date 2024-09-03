The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

‘WE PRAY’ is as defiant and empowering as it is controversial

Coldplay’s single takes a stand on injustice and a step into the world of hip-hop, featuring artists Little Simz, Elyanna, TINI, and Burna Boy.
Byline photo of Haya Hussain
Haya Hussain, Arts Reporter
September 3, 2024
Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK
Aug 28, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Chris Martin of Coldplay performs with an American flag at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Remaining faithful to an artist becomes difficult when they stray from their former genre into uncharted territory. This has been my struggle since Coldplay released its new single “WE PRAY” on Aug. 23, teasing its upcoming album, “Moon Music.”

In just the first few seconds of the song, it’s apparent the band has begun to dabble in an entirely new sound. Based on the title, I expected to hear an orchestral opening filled with chimes reminiscent of church bells, or perhaps the alternative sound of an acoustic guitar.

Instead, I was greeted by a hip-hop beat just as intense as the all-caps, stylized title. It kicks off with auditory layers composed of percussion loops, bass hits, and ad-libs sung by the acclaimed English rapper Little Simz, a surprising choice of artist to accompany the rock-pop band.

She is not the only new voice heard on this single. Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna — who recently made history by performing the first set in Arabic at Coachella 2023 — and Argentinian singer TINI are also heard vocalizing in the background. Burna Boy, too, makes an unforeseen appearance with a passionate, soulful bridge.

The odd one out, then, is Coldplay itself, who does not typically produce rap, afro-beats, or soul music. However, this made the preservation of its personal sound while experimenting with other genres all the more impressive to me.

I didn’t appreciate these aspects of “WE PRAY” on my first listen, but on my second play-through, I recognized Coldplay’s signature: string instruments and the divine message emanating from the piece.

During the band’s dramatic entrance thirteen seconds into the song, I heard the deep, hollow sound of a cello, embellished by the secondary contrapuntal line of a higher-pitched violin or viola that continues throughout the remaining three minutes.

Immediately, I recalled the band’s 2008 hit “Viva La Vida,” which opened with the same strong, emotional, and orchestral sound. While Coldplay explores a genre less familiar to it, this was a comforting nod to its former work, easing my journey into its unknown realm of music.

The lyrics, too, paid homage to Coldplay’s God-fearing, freedom-seeking discography. I found the chorus most jarring, in which a reference to the Iranian power ballad “Baraye” is embedded: “And so we pray / We’ll be singin’ ‘Baraye’ / Pray that we make it to the end of the day.”

Prayer, religion, love, and freedom have always been themes the band has fervently sought to embody from its earliest album, “Brothers & Sisters,” to the world-renowned “Viva La Vida.” There is a clear shift, though, from wanting to share its own experiences of infatuation and faith to addressing the worldwide grievances and injustices surrounding these themes.

Coldplay embraced this shift through collaborations with diverse, internationally acclaimed artists. Upon analyzing the lyrics, it no longer seems to me that the featured artists were chosen randomly or based on rising numbers in the music industry.

Biting into “WE PRAY” is introducing yourself to a plethora of different sounds and flavors that are new to Coldplay’s palette, and this most certainly requires more than one listen to become acquainted with, let alone infatuated with.

Regardless, it did not leave a bad taste on my tongue. It’s simply different, and after approximately 27 years of making music, it is not so outlandish for the famous rock-pop band to explore new musical paths. What makes the core of an artist is their deviation from people’s expectations of them, and “WE PRAY” is a phenomenal example of this.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts
Antique cars are seen in The Antique Car Museum of Iowa in Coralville on Thursday, May 23, 2023. The museum features over 80 automobiles from the years 1899 to 1965.
Iowa City museums that make the perfect weekend activity
The Hawkeye Histories gallery is seen in the University of Iowa main library on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. The gallery showcases items from important moments in Iowa athletics history.
UI Main Library hosts a new gallery: ‘Hawkeye Histories’
Iowa City Public Library’s Knit & Crochet Hangout promotes community and creativity
Iowa City Public Library’s Knit & Crochet Hangout promotes community and creativity
More in Music
Sabrina Carpenter performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 12, 2024. Carpenter's new album "Short n' Sweet" released on Aug. 23, 2024.
Review | Sabrina Carpenter solidifies her status as a pint-sized pop princess with her new album ‘Short n’ Sweet’
The Zeffsterr performs during The Daily Iowan Headliners in The Daily Iowan newsroom in the Adler Journalism building on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Four groups will be featured in the series’ second season. (Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan)
Q&A | TheZeffsterr
Pictured (L-R): Natalie Shaw (Cady Heron), Kristen Amanda Smith (Gretchen Wieners), Maya Petropoulos (Regina George), and Maryrose Brendel (Karen Smith). Photo by Jenny Anderson, 2023.
Hancher announces 2024-25 Broadway series 
More in Reviews
iStock
Back-to-School Binge Guide
Caitlin Wilson looks through a rack of denim clothing at the Iowa City Flea Market at the PS1 Close House in Iowa City on Sunday Aug. 13, 2023. Many current fall trends center around denim.
Point/Counterpoint | Which fall fashion trend will take the seasonal spotlight?
Actress Cailee Spaeny talks to press on the red carpet during the premiere of Civil War at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin during SXSW Thursday, March 14, 2024. Spaeny stars as Rain in the new film "Alien Romulus" which premiered on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.
Review | ‘Alien: Romulus’ delivers on gory action but sacrifices story
About the Contributor
Haya Hussain
Haya Hussain, Arts Reporter
(she/her/hers)
Haya Hussain is a first-year student at the University of Iowa, and she is double majoring in English and Creative Writing and Psychology on a Pre-Med track. This is her first year writing for The Daily Iowan as an arts reporter.