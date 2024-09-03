Veteran players on the Iowa women’s soccer team discuss leadership and the importance of welcoming transfers and first-year players

In this age of name, image, and likeness, navigating the transfer portal is even more complicated for student-athletes.

The access to the portal makes teams’ ability to lead and welcome incoming players instrumental in their success. Iowa women’s soccer players Elle Otto, Taylor Kane, and Macy Enneking, members of the 2023 Big Ten Championship team, shared their insights on the new age of college athletics.

Otto is a fourth-year forward who previously played at Mississippi State before joining the Hawkeyes in 2022. Last season, Otto recorded 13 goals for the Hawkeyes and started 20 games on the pitch.

Otto has nothing but good things to say about the University of Iowa and its rich tradition of women’s athletics.

“The adjustment to the team was super easy because they welcomed us like family from day one,” Otto said. “The culture here is built on genuine connections and support, making it feel like home right away. We were able to hit the ground running thanks to that strong, inclusive environment.”

Otto said the upperclassmen’s leadership helped create a welcoming experience and pushed her to achieve her goals.

“As upperclassmen, it’s crucial to instill in younger players the value of blue-collar work ethic,” Otto said. “Commitment to the details, both on and off the field, is what builds a strong foundation. Hard work isn’t just expected — it’s what sets the standard for our team and pushes us to reach our full potential.”

Kane is a fourth-year goalkeeper who joined the Hawkeyes after previously playing for Pomona-Pitzer, a Division-III school in Claremont, California.

Like Otto, Kane said she felt welcomed by staff and players in the Iowa women’s soccer program.

“My transition to Iowa was so easy as the soccer team welcomed me with open arms,” Kane said. “Coming from California, there were a lot of adjustments to make in every aspect of student life. I was able to pick up the Hawkeye lifestyle quickly and was able to find success in my athletic, academic, and social endeavors.”

Kane also shared what she believes made her experience joining the Hawkeyes so effortless.

“The most important thing to instill to the younger and new players is to embrace what it means to be a Hawkeye athlete,” Kane said. “Regardless of what sport, all the athletes here pride themselves on the importance of hard work, both academically and athletically, and being strong role models for the people around us. There are many eyes on Hawkeye athletics, so doing what we can do to give back to the community and treat others with kindness are a few of the core values we share.”

Unlike Kane and Otto, Enneking started her collegiate journey at Iowa. Enneking is a graduate student who recorded 58 saves and started 22 games for the Hawkeyes in 2023.

Enneking said good leadership comes from creating positive team culture and instilling high expectations for younger players.

“I think one of the most important things to try and instill in younger players is the team culture and expectations,” Enneking said. “Our way of going about solving problems and communicating with one another may be different than they have been exposed to in the past, and I think it is an important thing to have them know right out of the gate so that they are not surprised.”

Enneking knows exactly what it is like to be a new first-year on campus, as well as the importance of embracing incoming transfers to the team. She recognizes how each individual has their own story and how it is important to embrace and understand that.

“It is important to embrace them because no one knows the circumstances of their decision to transfer, and that can be a very hard decision to make — so any way that we can make the transition smoother we should be willing to do that,” Enneking said. “Regarding freshmen, everyone has been there at some point and knows how tough the transition can be and how to best help those currently going through it. They also are the future of the program, so you want to leave them with a good impression whilst knowing that a program you have worked hard to build up is in good hands.”