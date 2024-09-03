Iowa volleyball program enters 2024-25 season with optimism after dreadful losing streak

Despite ending the 2023-24 season on a 20-game losing streak, the Iowa volleyball team is kicking off this year with a surge of optimism.

Iowa head coach Jim Barnes acknowledges last season’s struggles and is thankful his squad can get a fresh start.

“We had lots of injuries, and we were rebuilding the entire program,” Barnes said. “I loved how our team persevered and fought all the way to the end. We brought in players that we’ve recruited and players that are really dedicated to bringing Iowa into the top of the Big Ten.”

One returning starter is second-year pin hitter Gabby Deery. She credits Barnes for keeping the team optimistic after last season’s dreadful ending.

“Coach Barnes has done well to keep the optimism on the team high, even going into this year,” Deery said. “There was never a moment where I feel that he ever gave up on us. He always was in the gym the very next day with a great attitude — positive, ready to work hard and get better.”

Deery, who recorded 94 kills in her freshman season for the Hawkeyes, said the team had much to celebrate despite their losses in the previous season.

“The season started strong last year,” Deery said. “Everyone was very excited to be there, be a part of the team, work with Coach for his second year with Iowa. I took last season as a big learning experience.”

Despite a solid 8-4 start to begin the year, the conference portion of the season proved much more challenging for Iowa, accounting for 20 of the year’s 24 losses.

Notable defeats included games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers, a team that made their way to the Division-I semifinals before losing to the eventual champion, the Texas Longhorns.

Fourth-year middle hitter Anna Davis played in all 32 matches in the 2023-24 season, accumulating 155 kills in the process. Despite their struggles, she appreciates the effort her team put into each game.

“The outcome may not have been what we wanted, but we did put in a lot of effort when we were out there playing on the court together,” Davis said.

Davis also recognizes Barnes’ strong leadership and ability to maintain his team’s positivity despite many lows during the season.

“I think anyone who talks to him will get that firsthand,” Davis said. “He’s good at bringing the good out of us, whether it’s funny things, things to be grateful for, and just those little pep talks and speeches keep that vision in line for us, also making it fun.”

Despite plenty of tough times in the program, the Iowa locker room remains optimistic and hopeful for the 2024-25 season. Deery expressed her gratitude and love of being a Hawkeye athlete.

“I was super excited to join Iowa volleyball,” Deery said. “I’ve always wanted to be a Hawkeye, grew up being a Hawkeye fan. It’s very surreal to put on that jersey. I don’t think that feeling will ever go away.”