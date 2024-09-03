The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball program enters 2024-25 season with optimism after dreadful losing streak

The Hawkeyes lost 20 straight games to end the 2023-24 season, but head coach Jim Barnes is inspiring renewed energy within the team.
Jack Birmingham, Sports Reporter
September 3, 2024
Carly Schrum
Iowa bench celebrates after winning a point on Oct. 4, 2023, at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville. The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes 3-0. After a 20-game losing streak last season, much optimism remains with the team.

Despite ending the 2023-24 season on a 20-game losing streak, the Iowa volleyball team is kicking off this year with a surge of optimism.

Iowa head coach Jim Barnes acknowledges last season’s struggles and is thankful his squad can get a fresh start.

“We had lots of injuries, and we were rebuilding the entire program,” Barnes said. “I loved how our team persevered and fought all the way to the end. We brought in players that we’ve recruited and players that are really dedicated to bringing Iowa into the top of the Big Ten.”

One returning starter is second-year pin hitter Gabby Deery. She credits Barnes for keeping the team optimistic after last season’s dreadful ending.

“Coach Barnes has done well to keep the optimism on the team high, even going into this year,” Deery said. “There was never a moment where I feel that he ever gave up on us. He always was in the gym the very next day with a great attitude — positive, ready to work hard and get better.”

Deery, who recorded 94 kills in her freshman season for the Hawkeyes, said the team had much to celebrate despite their losses in the previous season.

“The season started strong last year,” Deery said. “Everyone was very excited to be there, be a part of the team, work with Coach for his second year with Iowa. I took last season as a big learning experience.”

Despite a solid 8-4 start to begin the year, the conference portion of the season proved much more challenging for Iowa, accounting for 20 of the year’s 24 losses.

Notable defeats included games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers, a team that made their way to the Division-I semifinals before losing to the eventual champion, the Texas Longhorns.

Fourth-year middle hitter Anna Davis played in all 32 matches in the 2023-24 season, accumulating 155 kills in the process. Despite their struggles, she appreciates the effort her team put into each game.

“The outcome may not have been what we wanted, but we did put in a lot of effort when we were out there playing on the court together,” Davis said.

Davis also recognizes Barnes’ strong leadership and ability to maintain his team’s positivity despite many lows during the season.

“I think anyone who talks to him will get that firsthand,” Davis said. “He’s good at bringing the good out of us, whether it’s funny things, things to be grateful for, and just those little pep talks and speeches keep that vision in line for us, also making it fun.”

Despite plenty of tough times in the program, the Iowa locker room remains optimistic and hopeful for the 2024-25 season. Deery expressed her gratitude and love of being a Hawkeye athlete.

“I was super excited to join Iowa volleyball,” Deery said. “I’ve always wanted to be a Hawkeye, grew up being a Hawkeye fan. It’s very surreal to put on that jersey. I don’t think that feeling will ever go away.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Paula Miranda practices her putt at Finkbine Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Iowa men’s and women’s golf teams look ahead to new season
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during a football media day press conference held in Kinnick Stadium on Friday, August 9, 2024.
Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz reflects on watching Hawkeyes from home, lauds Iowa State for its defense
Iowa forwards Berit Parten and Shae Doherty celebrate a goal during a soccer match between Iowa and Wake Forest at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Deacon Demons 2-0.
Three takeaways from week 4 of Big Ten women’s soccer
More in Volleyball
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after winning a point during a volleyball match between Iowa and Northwestern at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 3-0.
Iowa volleyball notebook | Hawkeyes begin new campaign with impressive wins over Liberty and Providence
Portrait of Aleksandra Stojanovic
Iowa volleyball’s Serbian addition readies for season start
Nebraska's volleyball team lines up before a volleyball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
Point/Counterpoint | Who will win the 2024 Big Ten volleyball title?
About the Contributors
Jack Birmingham, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Jack Birmingham is a first-year student at the University of Iowa and a direct admit to the Tippie College of Business to major in marketing with a minor in sports media and culture through the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. He is currently a sports reporter for The Daily Iowan.
Carly Schrum
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.