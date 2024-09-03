The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa men’s and women’s golf teams look ahead to new season

Both squads tee off the new season on Sept. 8, with the men’s and women’s teams competing in the Gopher Invitational and the Badger Invitational, respectively.
Byline photo of Zoe Smith
Zoe Smith, Sports Reporter
September 3, 2024
Gabby Drees
Paula Miranda practices her putt at Finkbine Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

The 2024-25 Iowa golf season is right around the corner.

The men’s and women’s teams will each start their seasons on Sept. 8. The women’s team will travel to Wisconsin from Sept. 8-10 for the annual Badger Invitational, while the men will journey up north to Minnesota for the Gopher Invitational from Sept. 8-9.

With seasoned returners leading the team and a few skilled newcomers joining the pack, both Hawkeye squads are preparing for their season starts.

Women’s team

After finishing in a measly 13th place at the Big Ten Tournament last spring, Iowa looks to rebound under 14th-year head coach Megan Menzel.

Menzel made a splash in the offseason by adding Tennessee assistant Nic Robinson as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. Robinson brings 13 years of coaching experience with him and could serve as a valuable asset to the program.

Key returners

Following a spectacular spring season, second-year standout Madison Dabagia transferred to Indiana, leaving a void in the starting lineup.

Paula Miranda returns as Iowa’s only senior this season. Miranda was one of only three Hawkeyes who played in every tournament last year, earning three top-20 finishes in the process. Additionally, she tied the school record with a seven-under par round at the Westbrook Spring Invitational in February.

Third-years Kaitlyn Hanna and Riley Lewis also return. Hanna earned Big Ten sportsmanship honors during her sophomore campaign when she posted one top-20 tournament finish with a team-high 77 birdies throughout the season.

Lewis tallied a 74.26 scoring average over 27 tournaments, including five rounds that were at or below par. She also posted a career-low invitational score of 215 at the Westbrook Spring Invitational, helping the Hawkeyes to its best tournament score in program history.

New faces

Due to the new NCAA roster caps initiated last year, Iowa only added one freshman to its nine-women roster.

Lily Huether joins the Hawkeyes after finishing in second place at the Arizona high school state tournament during her senior year. Huether is a legacy recruit for the program, as her mother, Amy Butzer-Huether, played for the Hawkeyes from 1987-1989. The younger Heuther could be a key addition to the squad as her career progresses.

Third-year Adie Maki transferred in from Loyola-Chicago in the offseason, adding more depth to Iowa’s roster. During her two seasons with the Ramblers, Maki posted a 77.30 scoring average over 56 career rounds, including four top-10 finishes.

Schedule

Following the Badger Invitational, Iowa will compete in the Cavalier Regional Preview, the Hurricane Invitational, and the Diane Thompson Invitational held at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City from Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

Men’s team

The men’s golf team will be led by head coach Tyler Stith, who is entering his 11th season as head coach.

The Hawkeyes will look to improve on their 12th-place finish at the Big Ten Tournament back in April.

Key returners

Second-year Noah Kent should take over the lead role after scoring an average of 72.8 strokes per tournament last season. It was an eventful summer for Kent, as he qualified for the 2025 U.S. Open and Masters tournaments after securing a second-place finish in the U.S. Amateur on Aug. 18.

Joining Kent in front of the pack could be fourth-year Ian Meyer. Meyer shot a 74.2 average last season as a junior and will be a critical veteran force in the locker room.

New faces

Iowa will be adding three first-years to the squad this season.

Iowa Jack McCarty finished third at the Iowa state championships last year, and Chance Rinkol scored a 70.8 average in his last season.

Joining McCarty and Rinkol is Ryan Shellberg, who averaged a score of 71.1 during his final year of high school in Texas. Despite their youth, all three players have great potential and could provide more depth in the Hawkeye lineup later in the season.

Northern Colorado transfer Gage Messingham could also be an exciting addition for Iowa. Messingham was named Big Sky Player of the Year after shooting a 72.03 average during the 2023-2024 season.

Schedule

Following the Gopher Invitational, the Hawkeyes will travel to Purdue, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss this fall.

About the Contributors
Zoe Smith
Zoe Smith, Sports Reporter & Digital Producer
(she/her/hers)
Zoe Smith is a first-year student at the University of Iowa, she is currently an open major but has an interest in journalism. She is currently a digital producer and sports reporter for The Daily Iowan.
Gabby Drees, Photojournalist/Videographer
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected] Gabby Drees is a photo editor and film maker at The Daily Iowan. She is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and political science.