The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa City museums that make the perfect weekend activity

These four museums are perfect for both history enthusiasts and people with free time over the weekend.
Byline photo of Charlie Hickman
Charlie Hickman, Arts Editor
September 3, 2024
Cody Blissett
Antique cars are seen in The Antique Car Museum of Iowa in Coralville on Thursday, May 23, 2023. The museum features over 80 automobiles from the years 1899 to 1965.

Iowa City is known for its rich arts scene, but it is also home to several expansive museums that often go underappreciated. Whether you’re new to Iowa City and want to learn more about its unique activities or just looking for a weekend activity, you’ll be sure to have fun and even learn something new by visiting these museums.

Stanley Museum of Art

Since its grand reopening in 2022, the Stanley Museum of Art has been a hub for art enthusiasts around town. Not only does the museum host a myriad of world-renowned paintings, sculptures, and installations, but it also acts as a center for community art classes, events, and special galleries.

The ever-evolving roster of galleries surprises guests with new exhibits during each visit. Currently, the museum is hosting “To My Friends at Horn: Keith Haring at Iowa City” until Jan. 7, 2025, “Homecoming” until July 2025, and “A Year in Print” until this December. Best of all, the museum is free and open to the public.

University of Iowa Museum of Natural History

The Museum of Natural History has been housing artifacts for over 180 years. With a home in Macbride Hall, the museum features a 500-million-year exploration of Iowa history. This exhibit is also home to the museum’s most famous patron, Rusty the Giant Sloth.

Other exhibits include “Diversity of Life Exhibits,” “Mammal Hall,” “Hageboeck Hall of Birds,” “Laysan Island Cyclorama,” and the “Biosphere Discovery Hub.” There is a variety of halls for interested visitors to spend hours roaming, and it’s all right on the Pentacrest.

Old Capitol Museum

Currently on display at the Old Capitol Museum is “My Collections,” a collaborative exhibit displaying personal collections of artifacts from around the community. Ranging from hundreds of Pez dispensers, Funko Pops, Mr. Potato Head figures, tiny houses, baseball bobbleheads, and snow globes, the exhibit features fascinating arrays any collector would envy.

The historic building, which was the state capitol until 1857, is home to the Old Capitol Museum as well as the Senate Chamber which is often used for ceremonies at the UI campus. The building itself is an artifact worth exploring and learning about, but the fun exhibits hosted by the museum make it a destination.

Antique Car Museum of Iowa

This Coralville museum hosts over 80 automobiles produced from 1899 to 1965. The non-profit organization is a destination for car enthusiasts in the Iowa City and Coralville area, featuring a recreated Skelly gas station — the historical Iowa gas station chain that rebranded in 1977.

Located within the Xtreme Arena in Coralville, the Antique Car Museum of Iowa is an opportunity to get up close and hands-on with pieces of automobile history. Whether you’re an enthusiast or just curious, this museum is a must-see.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts
The Hawkeye Histories gallery is seen in the University of Iowa main library on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. The gallery showcases items from important moments in Iowa athletics history.
UI Main Library hosts a new gallery: ‘Hawkeye Histories’
Iowa City Public Library’s Knit & Crochet Hangout promotes community and creativity
Iowa City Public Library’s Knit & Crochet Hangout promotes community and creativity
The Public Space One sign is seen at a flea market at Public Space One Close House on Oct.16, 2022. Public Space One hosted the "Amplified Rainbow" exhibit on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 5:00 p.m.
Review | Second ‘Amplified Rainbow‘ exhibit at Public Space One gallery makes artists’ dreams come true
More in Reviews
iStock
Back-to-School Binge Guide
Caitlin Wilson looks through a rack of denim clothing at the Iowa City Flea Market at the PS1 Close House in Iowa City on Sunday Aug. 13, 2023. Many current fall trends center around denim.
Point/Counterpoint | Which fall fashion trend will take the seasonal spotlight?
Actress Cailee Spaeny talks to press on the red carpet during the premiere of Civil War at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin during SXSW Thursday, March 14, 2024. Spaeny stars as Rain in the new film "Alien Romulus" which premiered on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.
Review | ‘Alien: Romulus’ delivers on gory action but sacrifices story
About the Contributors
Charlie Hickman
Charlie Hickman, Arts Editor
(he/him/his)
Charlie Hickman is a third-year at the University of Iowa studying English on the Pre-Law track. This is his third year working at The Daily Iowan.
Cody Blissett, Managing Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa, double-majoring in cinematic arts and screenwriting and with a certificate in Entrepreneurship management. Before working as Managing Visuals Editor, Cody held the position of Visual Editor and Photojournalist.