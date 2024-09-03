Iowa City museums that make the perfect weekend activity

Iowa City is known for its rich arts scene, but it is also home to several expansive museums that often go underappreciated. Whether you’re new to Iowa City and want to learn more about its unique activities or just looking for a weekend activity, you’ll be sure to have fun and even learn something new by visiting these museums.

Stanley Museum of Art

Since its grand reopening in 2022, the Stanley Museum of Art has been a hub for art enthusiasts around town. Not only does the museum host a myriad of world-renowned paintings, sculptures, and installations, but it also acts as a center for community art classes, events, and special galleries.

The ever-evolving roster of galleries surprises guests with new exhibits during each visit. Currently, the museum is hosting “To My Friends at Horn: Keith Haring at Iowa City” until Jan. 7, 2025, “Homecoming” until July 2025, and “A Year in Print” until this December. Best of all, the museum is free and open to the public.

University of Iowa Museum of Natural History

The Museum of Natural History has been housing artifacts for over 180 years. With a home in Macbride Hall, the museum features a 500-million-year exploration of Iowa history. This exhibit is also home to the museum’s most famous patron, Rusty the Giant Sloth.

Other exhibits include “Diversity of Life Exhibits,” “Mammal Hall,” “Hageboeck Hall of Birds,” “Laysan Island Cyclorama,” and the “Biosphere Discovery Hub.” There is a variety of halls for interested visitors to spend hours roaming, and it’s all right on the Pentacrest.

Old Capitol Museum

Currently on display at the Old Capitol Museum is “My Collections,” a collaborative exhibit displaying personal collections of artifacts from around the community. Ranging from hundreds of Pez dispensers, Funko Pops, Mr. Potato Head figures, tiny houses, baseball bobbleheads, and snow globes, the exhibit features fascinating arrays any collector would envy.

The historic building, which was the state capitol until 1857, is home to the Old Capitol Museum as well as the Senate Chamber which is often used for ceremonies at the UI campus. The building itself is an artifact worth exploring and learning about, but the fun exhibits hosted by the museum make it a destination.

Antique Car Museum of Iowa

This Coralville museum hosts over 80 automobiles produced from 1899 to 1965. The non-profit organization is a destination for car enthusiasts in the Iowa City and Coralville area, featuring a recreated Skelly gas station — the historical Iowa gas station chain that rebranded in 1977.

Located within the Xtreme Arena in Coralville, the Antique Car Museum of Iowa is an opportunity to get up close and hands-on with pieces of automobile history. Whether you’re an enthusiast or just curious, this museum is a must-see.