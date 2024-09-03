The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

IC considers decreasing downtown parking meter rates after community pushback

The downtown business community, as well as University of Iowa students, have said the increased parking rates enacted this summer have made downtown less affordable and equitable.
Byline photo of Isabelle Foland
Isabelle Foland, News Editor
September 3, 2024
Isabella Tisdale
The Clinton Street parking garage is seen on Aug. 23, 2024. Recent changes to pay rates in the garages has initiated conversation from Iowa City residents.

After many residents expressed frustration with increased parking rates this summer, Iowa City is now discussing rolling back parking meter rates in the downtown area.

As of July 1, rates for parking in metered spots, parking garages, and parking ticket fees have all increased. Parking in ramps increased from $1 to $2 per hour, and parking meter rates downtown increased from $1.50 to $3 per hour.

These rate and fee increases are the first in over a decade and are intended to generate revenue for parking infrastructure improvements and the city’s fare-free transit system.

However, business owners and employees have said the increased meter rates have made visiting and working downtown more expensive and less equitable. Catherine’s Boutique, located at 7 S. Dubuque St., created an online petition asking the city to lower the rates, which gathered nearly 1,400 signatures.

At the Iowa City City Council’s Aug. 20 work session, councilors discussed lowering the hourly meter rate for downtown from $3 to $2.25. The council was somewhat split in their opinion on the rate drop.

At the meeting, Councilor Andrew Dunn said he sympathized with the downtown community’s concerns but wanted to make sure the city weighed the consequences of lowering a revenue source.

“In a case like this, where dollars and cents are few and far between and the alternative might be increasing taxes… I think we need to think long and hard about going back within a month or two of a decision that is going to have major financial implications for everything we just talked about,” Dunn said at the meeting.

Councilor Megan Alter said during the meeting that she was also concerned about the equity of the $3 hourly rate and would like to see if there are other revenue-generating avenues the city could take to supplement lost income if the rates were to decrease.

“I am worried about the optics of how inclusive and inviting downtown Iowa City — the core — is, to say ‘It’s $3 an hour, there is no way to do partial, and if you’re using an app, it’s $3.40,’” Alter said at the meeting. “That actually doesn’t scream ‘equity’ to me.”

In an email to The Daily Iowan, City Manager Geoff Fruin wrote that the city council directed city staff to prepare an ordinance to drop the downtown rate to $2.25. That item is expected to be in front of the council at its Sept. 3 meeting, he wrote.

Student pushback

As University of Iowa students return to campus for the school year, many have expressed disdain for the increased parking rates.

Emma Gullen, a fourth-year student, said she lives in Coralville and drives to class every day. She said taking public transit to Iowa City is difficult with her changing schedule because of work, classes, and inaccurate bus arrival and departure times.

Over the summer, Gullen said she had to quit her job in a downtown business because the increased parking meter rates offset her minimum wage pay.

“It’s like a vicious cycle,” Gullen said. “It just keeps repeating, so there’s no gain.”

RELATED: Downtown employees and owners reeling by new parking rates

Kiley Crivaro, a second-year student, also works downtown and said she experienced the same situation where the profit from her day’s work had been mostly spent on funding parking at her job. Crivaro also commutes to class, which has added to her parking costs.

Crivaro said she feels there needs to be better modes of public transportation or more free street parking near downtown to justify the parking rate increases.

“There’s not enough other resources to be used if you’re going to cut off the main transport, which is people’s own cars,” Crivaro said.

Harry Ginsberg, a second-year student, said he understands the parking rate increases are meant to generate revenue, and he looks forward to seeing the improvements made to Iowa City with that revenue. However, he said parking may not be the best and most fair way to create more funds.

“I feel as though this is a sign that the downtown area, the business district itself, is being revitalized — is being developed — which is good,” Ginsberg said. “But I feel as though the city is getting on the wrong foot by starting off with parking increases first. There’s definitely another way that wouldn’t inconvenience people in terms of funding the development of downtown.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City Council
Cigarettes seen on the counter at Kum & Go on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.
Iowa City Council moves toward zoning changes for new tobacco stores
The Clinton Street parking garage is seen on Aug. 23, 2024. Recent changes to pay rates in the garages has initiated conversation from Iowa City residents.
Iowa City begins use of automated license plate cameras in parking ramps
A deer is seen in Hickory Hill Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.
Iowa City prepares for urban bow hunt season with new management plan
More in Downtown
A bartender pours a drink for patrons at new country nightclub Tequila Cowgirl on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. The bar is in the former location of Bardot and Casa Azul, and owned by Spectrum Hospitality Group, which also runs the club Studio 13.
Tequila Cowgirl brings western vibe to South Gilbert Street
Construction on Iowa Ave. and Dubuque St. is seen in downtown Iowa City on Friday, July 12, 2024.
Dubuque Street officially open to cars, pedestrians
Employees pose for group portraits during the Cane’s opening on South Clinton Street in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The opening included a raffle, a DJ, and free merchandise.
Raising Cane’s opens its doors in downtown Iowa City
More in News
Hallway as seen at Mayflower residence hall on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Five more years: What’s next for the UI’s ‘least desired’ dorm
Construction to Dubuque Street is seen in Iowa City on Aug. 23, 2024.
Construction ends in JoCo administration building, employees return
Herky poses for portraits with fans during FryFest in Coralvile on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. This year marked the 15th anniversary for FryFest and drew crowds of 18,000 people.
15th year of FRYFest draws in crowd of 18,000
About the Contributors
Isabelle Foland
Isabelle Foland, News Editor
(she/her/hers)
Isabelle Foland is a third-year Journalism and Mass Communication major and Spanish minor. This is her third year working for The Daily Iowan. She has previously worked as a news reporter for the DI and has interned at her hometown paper as well as the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Visuals Editor
(she/her/hers)
Isabella Tisdale is a first-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and Political Science. In her free time, Bella enjoys taking photos and listening to new music.