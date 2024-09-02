Three takeaways from week 4 of Big Ten women’s soccer

The 2024 Big Ten women’s soccer season is in full swing, and the additions of UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon to the conference have generated much intrigue among soccer fans nationwide.

Here are three takeaways from Big Ten soccer play thus far:

Minnesota reigns supreme

Through four weeks, Minnesota remains the only undefeated team in the conference, currently posting a perfect 4-0 record. The Golden Gophers sit atop the conference standings, though conference play has yet to begin.

Minnesota owns solid wins over Creighton, St. Thomas, Milwaukee, and Marquette. They are led offensively by Kyrah Harper, who has tallied six goals on the season.

Defensively, Minnesota is led by Sarah Martin, who has collected nine saves on the young season. Martin has stopped 64 percent of her shots so far and held Marquette to only one goal during their matchup on Sept. 1.

Despite the early success, the Golden Gophers went a measly 3-5-2 in Big Ten play last season, which is cause for concern. Head coach Erin Chastian has made winning in league play a major priority this year, and her squad looks to contend for a conference title.

Minnesota opens conference play with a road contest against Illinois on Sept. 12.

Can UCLA make a statement?

Despite joining the Big Ten a few weeks ago, UCLA feels like it can make an impact in its first season in the league. The Bruins are 5-1 on the season with their only loss coming to Pepperdine on Sept. 1.

UCLA has out-scored opponents 9-1 to begin the year, with seven different Bruins cracking the scoresheet through the first six games. UCLA’s vaunted scoring threat could put many goalkeepers in the Big Ten on notice.

The Bruins are paced by third-year Bridget Marin-Valencia and fourth-year Emma Egizii. Both players have tallied two goals each on the young campaign.

Defensively, UCLA is led by Ryan Campbell, who owns ten saves with a save percentage of .909. Campbell has only allowed one goal thus far, causing many Big Ten offenses to take notice of the defensive stalwart.

Early struggles in Lincoln

Following a stellar 17-4 2023 campaign, Nebraska had high hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the 14th time under longtime head coach John Walker.

But things haven’t gone to plan in 2024, as the Cornhuskers have stumbled to a disappointing 1-2 start, with two home losses — something they did only once last season.

Nebraska rolled through Big Ten play with a 7-1-2 record and claimed a share of the regular season crown with Michigan State last year, so optimism still shines among the Cornhusker fanbase. Nebraska has one of the most experienced rosters in the conference, with ten fourth-years and one fifth-year earning regular playing time.

With so much experience returning on both sides of the field, the Cornhuskers should still be a trendy pick to compete for another conference title under Walker.