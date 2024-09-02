The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa Soccer vs. Wake Forest

Talan Nelson, Photojournalist
September 2, 2024

The Iowa women’s soccer team defeated Wake Forest 2-0, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday.

Before the 6:00 p.m kickoff head coach Dave Dilanni received a commemorative ball congratulating him on his 100th career win as the Hawkeyes head coach, also freshman forward Berit Parten scored both of Iowa’s two goals during the match. The Hawkeyes improved to 3-0-2 on the season and will face Baylor Sunday, September 8th at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex at 5:00 p.m. for Hawkeye senior night.

Talan Nelson
Head coach Dave Diianni receives a commemorative ball for his 100th win as the Hawkeyes head coach before a soccer match between Iowa and Wake Forest at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Deacon Demons 2-0.

Talan Nelson, Photojournalist
(he/him)
Talan Nelson is a first-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Sport Media and Culture. He is currently a Photojournalist at the Daily Iowan. Prior to the Daily Iowan Talan worked at the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier working as a Photographer. This is his first year on staff for the Daily Iowan.