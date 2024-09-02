Photos: Iowa Soccer vs. Wake Forest

The Iowa women’s soccer team defeated Wake Forest 2-0, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday.

Before the 6:00 p.m kickoff head coach Dave Dilanni received a commemorative ball congratulating him on his 100th career win as the Hawkeyes head coach, also freshman forward Berit Parten scored both of Iowa’s two goals during the match. The Hawkeyes improved to 3-0-2 on the season and will face Baylor Sunday, September 8th at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex at 5:00 p.m. for Hawkeye senior night.