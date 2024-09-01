UI Division of Student Life introduces policy changes for student organization

Student organizations on campus will be undergoing policy reviews to better cater to the student body and faculty at the University of Iowa.

The Division of Student Life has created two tiers for organization: Campus Life Organizations and Registered Student Organizations. The change is intended to organize clubs and related social groups.

Under these two tiers, there will be three subtiers — supported, affiliated, and general — according to a statement from the UI Division of Student Life statement.

Campus Life Organizations are composed of student organizations with close ties to the UI, and Registered Student Organizations will regard groups that are mostly, if not totally, student-run with no close affiliation to the UI.

In addition to these changes, beginning this fall, student organizations will only be composed of enrolled students at the university. However, non-students and members of the community are allowed to participate and attend events hosted by these organizations, according to the Division of Student Life website.

In the statement by the Division of Student Life, their goal is to define and set policies and expectations regarding student organizations and their relationship with the institution, connect peers, and increase access to resources and experiences.

Eric Rossow, senior advisor to the vice president of the Division of Student Life, said the changes were made to create a registered student organization task force that would review the relationships of registered organizations to the UI.

This task force would oversee the creation of tiers that would organize the connection of each organization to the UI.

Rossow said a good example of a Campus Life Organization would be the UI Homecoming Council. They have an administrative advisor listed in their job description, and they advise the homecoming council. The organization is tied to the UI’s mission around student engagement and alumni engagement.

Student organizations must register again every year, and for this year, they’re re-registered under their new tier, Rossow said. Each new tier is seen as a support group for each organization.

“If you think about the many groups that exist within, let’s say, the College of Business or Liberal Arts, some of those departments or units within those colleges also provide some level of support, as well as how student life will provide that level of support,” Rossow said.

Andrew Kovar, a fourth-year student and president of the Sunset Club at the UI, said he has some concerns about this new system for student organizations.

“Many administrative individuals making these changes don’t go to the clubs as faculty to see how they really operate,” Kovar said. “This discrepancy can cause a rift between what the university thinks they’re funding versus what the money goes towards.”

Kovar said when he had to re-register the Sunset Club, he simply had to be on the lookout for the new category label. Since his club remains student-run and completely budget-free, he had no issues.

Some other student organizations see the changes as positive. Matt McDonnell, executive director of the Homecoming Council, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that because they are so closely connected to the UI, they have not faced any issues regarding their operations and re-registration.

“I think the changes will make it easier to categorize and organize student organizations on the backend,” McDonnell wrote.