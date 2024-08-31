Iowa football running back Kaleb Johnson motivated from first half suspension, delivers with two scores

Minutes before the Iowa football team took the field for the 2024 season opener, rumors began to swirl through the media that running backs Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson would be suspended for the first half of Saturday’s contest against Illinois State.

These alleged reports were correct, and Johnson and Patterson were forced to watch the first half from the sidelines. Details of the suspensions were scarce, but it was assumed that both players violated team rules.

Patterson didn’t see any action during the game, but Johnson made the most of his limited playing time, scoring two touchdowns and rushing for 119 yards on 11 carries as Iowa cruised to a 40-0 victory.

“I was ready to go,” Johnson said after the game. “I’m just so glad to be back with the team.”

The 21-year-old Johnson added he was disappointed in himself for the mistake he made, but those feelings quickly morphed into motivation.

“I felt like I let my team down in the first half,” Johnson added of his suspension. “From what I told them, I did. It’s just me, you know, just coming back and proving to them that I belong here, that I deserve it.”

Despite missing the 30 minutes of action, Johnson enjoyed cheering his teammates from the sidelines, especially redshirt freshman Kamari Moulton, who earned the start in Johnson’s place. Moulton racked up 59 rushing yards in the first half.

“He runs like Aaron Jones,” Johnson said. “He just reminds me so much of him, and he’s just so much of his physicality, how he runs, and he brings his shoulder down. He’s good.”

The Hawkeyes started slowly on offense in the first half, managing only six points and 147 total yards of offense, causing the capacity crowd of over 69,000 fans at Kinnick Stadium to grow impatient.

Iowa redeemed itself in the second half in part due to an inspiring halftime message from interim head coach Seth Wallace. Wallace served as acting head coach for the game because head coach Kirk Ferentz was serving a one-game, self-imposed suspension for recruiting violations committed in late 2022.

“I love Coach Wallace even though we have a little bit of beef because he’s on the defensive side. He’s cool,” Johnson said.

For tight end Luke Lachey, the Hawkeyes couldn’t focus on who was suspended. They had an opponent on their home turf and a game to win.

“It’s all about coming out together, firing off the ball, playing fast, being physical. So just really being together was a big message,” he said.

Iowa looked like a completely different squad in the second half, as quarterback Cade McNamara found his groove, tossing three touchdowns and only one incompletion in the half.

The Hawkeyes built a comfortable 26-0 advantage, and then it was Johnson’s turn to join the party.

With roughly 11 minutes to go in the game, Johnson took the pitch from McNamara and dashed right up the middle for an emphatic 64-yard score, resulting in a large roar from the Hawkeye faithful.

But Johnson wasn’t done. After rushing for 463 yards and three scores over 10 games last season, the junior had more in the tank for his 2024 season debut.

After the Hawkeye defense recorded another stop, Illinois State punter Hayden Futch couldn’t get the punt off due to the Iowa rush and was swiftly tackled at the 34-yard line.

Six plays later, Johnson found the open sideline on the right side and galloped into the end zone for his second touchdown of the contest, punctuating the Iowa victory and granting him his first 100-yard game since Oct. 7, 2023.

“In the offseason, my focus was physicality, breaking tackles, yards after contact,” Johnson said. “Just me doing that, and improving on that is a really big help for me.”

After the game, Wallace praised Johnson and the rest of the team for responding in the second half after the rocky showing to begin the game.

“I am unbelievably proud I am of our team, our staff, the way our players responded in the second half,” Wallace said. “The way that they responded was really pretty special to see.”

Iowa returns to Kinnick Stadium next weekend for a clash with in-state rival Iowa State. Though the first game has just ended, Johnson is eager to get back to work and prepare for the Cyclones.

“We’re just looking forward to Iowa State,” Johnson said. “Hopefully we can fix the little things and come together more as a team.”