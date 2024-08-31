Iowa football routs Illinois State, 40-0, behind second-half scoring frenzy

From a first half that left many wondering what had changed to a second half where anything seemed possible. Such is what unfolded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday when the Iowa football team defeated Illinois State, 40-0, behind four offensive touchdowns in the second half and a stifling defense that clipped the Redbirds’ wings on nearly every play.

Over the first 30 minutes of action, the Hawkeyes had six points and 147 yards of offense. Twenty minutes later those numbers ballooned to 40 and 492. Quarterback Cade McNamara completed 13-of-14 second-half passes, three for touchdowns, to finish the day with 251 yards and a 167 passer rating. First-year wideout Reece Vander Zee snagged two while running back Kaleb Johnson dashed across the goal line twice in the rout.

While the offense ignited in the second half, the defense was on fire all game, yielding 189 total yards, including 1.7 yards per carry. Star linebacker combo Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson led the charge, pacing the team with seven and five tackles, respectively, as the Hawkeyes produced three takeaways and four sacks.

Receiving the second-half opening kickoff, the Hawkeyes took advantage of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave them a favorable position on their own 40-yard-line. McNamara seized the opportunity in the passing game, finding tight ends Luke Lachey and Addison Ostrenga for sizeable gains to get Iowa in the red zone. On first and goal, McNamara rolled right, nailing a sliding Reece Vander Zee for the first touchdown of the season and the team’s first since Nov. 24, 2023. Zee, a true freshman, is the first Iowa wideout to score.

A two-point attempt failed, but on the ensuing possession, the Hawkeyes again hit paydirt through the air.

After two straight 8-yard completions, McNamara launched a 31-yard spiral into the waiting hands of Gill, a third-year transfer from Northwestern, as Iowa took a commanding 19-0 lead with under eight minutes to go in the third quarter.

The highlights only continued for McNamara. After the Hawkeyes forced a turnover on downs from the Redbirds, McNamara made perhaps his most impressive throw of the afternoon, dodging defenders on a leftward scramble and launching a perfectly placed, 31-yard ball for Ortwerth. On the very next play, the Michigan transfer floated a 19-yard loft to a leaping Zee for his third touchdown of the second half.

If that wasn’t enough, Iowa reverted back to the ground game and continued to find success. Johnson scampered through the hole and dashed 64 yards to the end zone, and Kinnick Stadium shook in excitement with every step. The third-year running back continued his dominance later on in the quarter, rushing to the right for 18 yards toward the pylon for his second score of the day.

The Hawkeyes hadn’t scored more than 30 points in a game since last September, but in the afternoon sun on Saturday, anything seemed possible – especially after a first half that left many fans wondering if anything changed about the offense at all.

Unlike the first-quarter fireworks from last season’s opener, the Hawkeye offense stalled early against the Redbirds, producing consecutive three-and-outs. Lester’s debut drive produced just four yards, all from Kamari Moulton.

The Hawkeyes forced two turnovers on the next two Redbird drives, with graduate senior corner Jemari Harris snagging an interception from Rittenhouse and senior defensive back Sebastian Castro forcing a fumble from running back Wenkers Wright. Had Harris stayed on his feet, he would’ve had an easy 50-yard stroll to the end zone. The Hawkeyes gained just 11 total yards off the turnovers, settling for a 41-yard field goal to open the scoring.

Iowa ended the first quarter with 34 yards of offense and one first down as McNamara completed 3-of-8 passes for 17 yards. Hawkeye wide receiver Kaden Wetjen ran a punt back 65 yards for a touchdown, but the play was called back for an illegal block in the back.

After a dismal first quarter of 34 yards and one first down, the Iowa offense came alive late in the first half, posting a 10-play, 49-yard drive to get within striking distance of the end zone. The drive produced three plays of 10-plus yards, including a 17-yard toss up the middle to Lachey and a 12-yard scramble from McNamara. On third-and-6, McNamara’s pass tipped off the hands of tight end Zach Ortwerth at the goal line. Drew Stevens notched his second field goal of the game, this one from 28 yards out. Iowa entered the tunnel with a 6-0 halftime lead.